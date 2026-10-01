The Murder Glass – by Jerry W. Lennon and Mary Ann Tobar

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

The Murder Glass is a metaphysical tale about karmic bonds that brings together a diverse group of individuals who join a controversial author for different reasons as he seeks tangible proof in the ruins of an Essene village in the Middle East that all religious dogma shares a common source. The group plans to help the author publish his book based on their findings. What they uncover not only changes their lives but also sets them on a quest that brings them into contact with various factions that will either aid them in their effort or try to stop them before the discovery erodes the status quo of accepted religious beliefs.

REVIEWS:

“The Murder Glass” is a creepy, atmospheric thriller straight out of the Twilight Zone, with a hard-boiled narrator that brings to mind Raymond Chandler filtered through Wood Alle.” – Jay Bonansinga, New York Times bestselling author of The Walking Dead: Rise of the Governor and The Killer’s Game. – Jay Bonansinga, New York Times bestselling author of The Walking Dead: Rise of the Governor and The Killer’s Game.

Don’t let the title fool you. Once this book is published, I will be the first to buy it. – Cynthia Sherman, Monthly Book Review, NY

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

The authors write for readers’ enjoyment, adding roller-coaster situations and controversy. Not to shock, but to push readers outside their comfort zone, suspending their beliefs and encouraging them to embrace the story as a real possibility.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.