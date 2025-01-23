Stopping Time – by Ray Cutler

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

Tom Griffith is a typical 16-year-old High school Junior with all the dreams and insecurities that go along with being a teenager. He has both a loving Mom and a doting Dad and is an exceptionally bright young man who has not yet had to deal with the adversities that life capriciously throws at kids to prepare them to become human.

Tom’s parents both work for the CIA. His mom is a Program Manager, and his dad is a brilliant scientist who works on top-secret projects.

One of these top-secret projects gets his dad murdered, and his son is in big trouble. His dad invents a formula—well, two formulas, actually—that breaks all the rules of science and creates capabilities that are so revolutionary they seem like science fiction.

What are these fantastic new capabilities? The ability to stop time and teleport objects, big or small, anywhere in the world.

The Chinese, still the West’s main competitor for world dominance, have placed a deep cover mole high up in the Agency. Through their spy, they understand these new capabilities will give the West an insurmountable lead in their race to become the dominant force in the world.

Tom and his family become targets of the Chinese Secret Service. Can he and his family use his powers to defeat the Chinese and save democracy for the world, or will they succumb to a fate like his father’s?

About the Author

Ray Cutler was born in Washington, DC, and spent his early years on Broadway. He moved to the corporate world, where he spent over twenty years in executive management with various Fortune 100 high-tech companies, partnering with top secret agencies like NSA, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the Pentagon.

