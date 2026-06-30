Rules To Live By (But Not Believe) by Thomas M Jones

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About the Book

Rules to Live By (But Not Believe) is a mind-expanding invitation to loosen your grip on the stories shaping your life and step into conscious authorship.

Most of us are living by invisible rules we never chose: inherited beliefs, emotional habits, cultural assumptions, and private agreements we made long ago about what life means, who we must be, and what is possible for us. Over time, these internal rules begin to feel like truth. They define our identity, shape our relationships, and quietly govern our choices.

But what if the very beliefs that once helped us survive are now limiting our freedom?

In this provocative and deeply liberating book, Thomas M. Jones invites readers to examine the hidden architecture of the mind and the stories that create their reality. With sharp insight, wit, and emotional intelligence, he offers a set of flexible philosophies designed not to confine but to awaken curiosity, creativity, resilience, and personal power.

Rather than offering rigid doctrine, Rules to Live By (But Not Believe) presents living principles meant to expand awareness rather than narrow it. These are not commandments to follow, but invitations to explore. Each chapter opens space to question the assumptions you have mistaken for certainty and to discover how your deepest limitations may simply be stories that have gone unquestioned for too long.

Through elegant reflections and psychologically rich insights, the book reveals how identity hardens, how resistance forms, and how suffering is often sustained not by reality itself, but by the meaning we attach to it. As those meanings loosen, something extraordinary becomes possible: choice.

This is where the book becomes transformative.

As you move through its pages, you begin to recognize that the mind is not a prison unless you mistake its structures for truth. Fear, ambition, doubt, love, success, failure, belonging, and purpose all begin to look different when viewed through the lens of conscious authorship. What once felt fixed becomes fluid. What once felt heavy begins to open.

The result is a profound return to possibility.

This book is for readers ready to question the rules they have been living by, especially the ones they never knew they adopted. It is for thinkers, seekers, leaders, creatives, and anyone longing to feel less trapped by old narratives and more alive to the freedom of reinvention.

At once intellectually stimulating and emotionally liberating, Rules to Live By, (But Not Believe) bridges psychological insight with practical wisdom. It offers a way to meet life with greater openness, inner authority, and imaginative power.

You will not find dogma here. You will find perspective.

You will not be told what to believe.

You will be invited to see that belief itself is often the doorway to limitation.

And in that realization lies freedom.

This is more than a book about mindset.

It is a guide to reclaiming authorship over the inner narratives that shape your experience of reality.

Once you realize that many of the rules governing your life are stories rather than facts, you gain access to something extraordinary: the ability to rewrite them.

Insightful, elegant, and deeply freeing, Rules to Live By, (But Not Believe) is for anyone ready to loosen certainty, expand possibility, and live with greater consciousness, creativity, and joy.

It is not a book that gives you answers.

It is a book that gives you your authorship back.

For anyone standing at the threshold of change, this book offers more than inspiration. It offers a new relationship to thought itself. It reminds us that the stories we rehearse become the lives we inhabit, and that freedom begins the moment we become willing to question even our most cherished assumptions. In that willingness, life regains its color, its openness, and its sense of possibility.

REVIEWS:

What a joy to read. This book left me feeling expansive, inspired, and full of possibility. It brought back a sense of lightness and joy that stayed with me long after I finished. I apply the tools everyday as a reminder to see things from a different light. – Andrea Roberts, Therapist Clear, thoughtful, and deeply impactful. Finally a manual with clear guidance and simple solutions. – Rachel, Student A refreshing and insightful read. This book opened my mind and gave me simple ways to shift how I see things. I come back to it often. – Sarah L.

RELATED TITLES:

Love Games: The Hidden Rules of Relationship by Thomas M Jones A manual for the creation and maintenance of love relationships.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Thomas M Jones is a psychotherapist, musician, and creator of The Paradox Process™, with over forty years devoted to understanding the human mind. In Rules to Live By, he offers living principles that help readers transform fear, soften resistance, and discover the freedom, creativity, and strength already within.

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