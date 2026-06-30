Petals of Love: Poetry of a Woman’s Soul – by Myra Wexler Darwish

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Petals of Love: Poetry of a Woman’s Soul is a collection of poems written by Myra Wexler Darwish from 1990 onward. The collection comprises a variety of poems that cover topics such as loving long-term relationships, the beauty of nature, places the poet has been, joy, and commentary on the day. The book also includes a collection of sixteen haiku.
The poetry is often touching and offers a glimpse into the poetess’s heart and life. One can see how she views the world, often through the lens of hopefulness, appreciation of beauty, gratefulness, and a life lived with optimism.
The poems carry the reader away to a life of beauty and wonder in the world that surrounds them. One can appreciate how the poetess sees the world; it is through the love and wonder of all things seen, heard, and remembered.
REVIEWS:
Review of Old Love, Precious Love – “Such an uplifting and powerful expression of love. When a couple compliments one another instead of being codependent, their bond grows stronger with time and trials, even makes the bond stronger.”– Ronald Hull
Review of Emergence – “I love your poem, Myra. It’s sage and heart-touching. In the end, love is all that matters. Well penned and much enjoyed.”– La Belle Rouge, Poetess of the Heart
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Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
From the author of Jupiter Remembered and Until It’s Time: Embracing Life In Our Later Years comes Petals of Love: Poetry of a Woman’s Soul – a heartfelt collection spanning more than thirty-five years. Through tender reflections, these poems offer glimpses into a life deeply felt. The collection includes sixteen Haiku.
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