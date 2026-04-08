The Taming of the Moon Dragon – by MK Stangeland, Jr.

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About the Book

Once upon a time in a distant land…

Mistaken for a princess, a young lady is kidnapped by a powerful dragon.

Plotting to ransom her for great riches, the dragon is confounded by the lady’s escape attempts.

Determined to right a terrible wrong, a carpenter’s apprentice ventures on a heroic quest to rescue the lady.

Lurking within the mystic forest between them, evil and dangerous secrets threaten them all.

This is the tale of The Taming of the Moon Dragon!

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

MK Stangeland, Jr. is a near lifelong resident of ‘Flyover Country, USA’. The Taming of the Moon Dragon is his first children’s novel.

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