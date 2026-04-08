Short-Sight – by Joe A. Wilson

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About the Book

By 2040, the oceans of the world are mostly covered in plastics. This includes the familiar floating trash islands roaming the oceans but, more importantly, it also includes the pervasive microplastics that are invisible to the naked eye. It is these microplastics that have covered the vast majority of the surface of the oceans.

There have been worldwide droughts because ocean water is not evaporating as it should to create rain. Eventually, important ocean currents collapse, causing northern Europe to become a frozen tundra. Millions of people are dying from these events with a bleak outlook ahead if a solution isn’t found.

Scientists at the private research facility in the south Pacific Ocean think they have found the solution using genetic engineering. However, an accident caused their organism to be released into the Pacific Ocean. Cover ups and bad decisions on the part of two men make the world-wide problem much, much worse. Three of the world’s oceans become covered with the genetically engineered organism.

Three scientists secretly devise a way to destroy the new species using another genetically engineered organism, but they face danger and overwhelming political hurdles to get their cure put out into the oceans. The crisis has accelerated and the cataclysmic effects on plants, animals, and humans has reached a critical stage. There is very little time left before this will be classified as a mass extinction event, erasing humanity, along with most plant and animal life, from the Earth.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Joe A. Wilson is a Professor of Chemistry who lives in Illinois with his wife and pet cats.

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