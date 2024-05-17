Let the Women Have Their Say: a Trojan Novel by Richard Seltzer

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
Because we’re blessed with the gift of not knowing the future, life isn’t just what happens. It’s enriched by the cloud of possibilities, what might happen, what we expect and hope for. This novel is a showing rather than a telling of the stories of Troy, restoring the immediacy of the moment as experienced by Cassandra, Helen, Clytemnestra, Iphigenia, Polyxena, Andromache, Leda, and Hecuba.
Your familiarity with the traditional stories will prompt you to anticipate, only to be surprised by depths of personality and motivation, consistent with the original, but unexpected. And you’ll savor the ironic differences between what you know as a reader and what the characters know.
Rather than tediously proceed from one event to the next, you leap ahead from one dramatic moment to the next. The action takes place in dialogue and inner dialogue (thoughts in the making) rather than narration/exposition.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Richard lives in Milford, CT, where he writes fiction full-time. He graduated from Yale where he had creative writing courses with Robert Penn Warren and Joseph Heller. His published works include a dozen novels, four relating to the Trojan War and two relating to Shakespeare.
MORE BOOKLOCKER BOOKS
- An Absence of Faith: A Tale of Afghanistan by Craig Trebilcock
- One Nation Under God: The Virtues That Made America by Jerry M. Roper PhD
- Walk with God for 30 Days: Victorious Living – by Dr. Fred Stinson III
- Thought for the Week: Random Thoughts on Pastoral Care – by Rabbi Harry D Rothstein D Min BCC
- These Are a Few of the Things That I Hate – by Kenneth Books
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!