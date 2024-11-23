The Bible of Alternative Medicine – by Ralph La Guardia MD

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

The Bible of alternative medicine is your resource for alternative ways to treat almost any medical problem you will come across. It has 562 pages jam packed with easy-to-read information on every medical problem from head to toe, and multiple ways of treating each problem, all without a prescription!

Would you like to learn why the vast majority of people are taking vitamins wrong and how to easily correct it? Would you like to get vaccinated for 26 different infections, all in milk?

Sick of the flu shot? Learn what is 8 times more effective! Are you interested in learning the secret to robust good health that is right under your feet? Learn about the almost unknown nutrient made in soil that opens up your body’s cells allowing life enhancing nutrients to effortlessly flow in.

Learn about the vortexes of plankton scattered over the world’s oceans and their life enhancing nutrients that are eaten by everything from krill to whales, and how it can supercharge your health and immunity.

Learn how to make everything from your own super potent antibiotics to toothpaste and sunblock, all with over-the-counter ingredients. It will also teach you how to make your own alternative/natural medicine chest.

Reviews

The section on how to build your own medical chest is especially helpful so I can treat any problems that may arise. There is a large section on nutrition and how to grow healthy plants from the soil up. This is especially helpful in helping me plan my garden!

– Crystal M

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Doctor La Guardia is a leading expert in cutting edge, natural, life enhancing medicines and unusual treatments that are virtually unknown. He knows which ones work and which are empty promises. He has compiled the most effective of these treatments, many of which you will find nowhere else.

