A Life Ring for Katie: Finding Hope After Goodbye – by Gary Sturgis

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About the Book

A Life Ring for Katie: Finding Hope After Goodbye is a comforting children’s grief book that helps young readers cope with the death of a loved one. Written by bestselling author Gary Sturgis, this heartfelt story follows Katie as she learns to navigate the loss of her brother, Paul, with the help of memory, love, friendship, and hope. Set against a soothing coastal backdrop, this beautifully illustrated book offers gentle reassurance for children experiencing grief, loss, sadness, or change.

Ideal for parents, grandparents, therapists, grief counselors, teachers, and caregivers, this book opens the door to meaningful conversations about death and healing in a way children can understand. A Life Ring for Katie is a sensitive and uplifting resource for supporting bereaved children and reminding them that even in sorrow, love stays with them.

Reviews:

“A Life Ring for Katie is a tender and comforting story that helps children understand grief in a way that feels safe and hopeful. This is a beautiful resource for families navigating loss together.” – Dean Kennedy – Licensed Grief Counselor

“Gary Sturgis has a remarkable gift for speaking about grief with honesty and compassion. This gentle story gives children language for feelings that are often difficult to express.” – Beverly Nelson – Bereavement Support Facilitator

“A Life Ring for Katie offers a simple yet powerful message: love continues even after loss. This thoughtful book will help many children feel seen, understood, and less alone.” – Donna McNeil – Child Grief Support Volunteer

More Titles From This Author:

Surviving: Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing by Gary Sturgis There is a way out of grief. It will take time, but the pain will lessen, and your heart will heal. You will survive, and this book shows you how.

GRIEF: Hope in the Aftermath by Gary Sturgis I wrote this book to help others like me who are on a journey of grief. I consider it a handy “companion” to use along the way. If you have experienced a tragic loss, or know someone else that has, the road of grief doesn’t have to be walked alone.

SURVIVING GRIEF: 365 Days a Year by Gary Sturgis Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year is a follow-up to Gary’s bestselling book Surviving – Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing. Gary offers you reassuring guidance and comforting advice as you travel through your personal grief journey.

The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook: Exercises For Working Through Grief by Gary Sturgis The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook provides a roadmap for your grief while reminding you that there’s no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to grieve. It’s filled with the heartfelt guidance you’ll need to help guide you on your path to healing.

What Feeds Your Soul?: Finding Light in the Shadow of Grief by Gary Sturgis WHAT FEEDS YOUR SOUL? offers gentle reflections and compassionate guidance for those journeying through grief—helping you tend to your spirit, honor memories, and find comfort, strength, and light amid loss.

SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays by Gary Sturgis Loss doesn’t take a holiday. When the world sparkles with lights and laughter, grief can feel even heavier. SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays is a compassionate companion for those navigating the season after loss.

SURVIVING GRIEF: A Group Companion for Grief Group Facilitators & Those Sitting in the Circle by Gary Sturgis – A compassionate companion for those sitting in grief circles. This book offers gentle guidance for facilitators and participants, helping create safe spaces where grief can be spoken, heard, and carried together.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Gary Sturgis is a grief author, speaker, and longtime facilitator of grief support groups. After experiencing profound personal loss, Gary began writing to help others navigate the confusing and often isolating journey of grief.

He’s the author of the international bestseller SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year, along with several other books that offer practical support and compassionate insight for those living with loss.

For more than a decade, Gary has worked with individuals and families through grief support groups, where he’s witnessed firsthand the courage it takes for people to sit together and share their stories.

His writing reflects the lessons learned in those circles, that grief doesn’t need to be fixed or rushed, only understood and supported.

Through his books, speaking, and online community Surviving Grief, Gary reaches hundreds of thousands of people who are searching for comfort, understanding, and a reminder that they’re not walking through grief alone.

He lives in New England and continues to write and speak about grief, healing, and the quiet strength people discover after loss.