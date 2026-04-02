SURVIVING GRIEF: A Group Companion for Grief Group Facilitators & Those Sitting in the Circle – by Gary Sturgis

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About The Book:

Grief groups can be some of the most meaningful spaces people enter after loss.

They can also feel uncertain, emotional, and difficult to navigate.

For the person facilitating the group…

and for the people sitting quietly in the circle…

questions often arise that no one talks about.

What if no one speaks?

What do you do when someone becomes overwhelmed?

How do you respond when grief looks different from person to person?

And how do you hold space for others while carrying your own grief?

Surviving Grief: A Group Companion was written to gently support both grief group facilitators and those attending grief support groups.

Rather than offering rigid rules or clinical guidance, this companion provides thoughtful insight into the real moments that happen inside grief circles.

Drawing from years of experience facilitating grief groups, Gary Sturgis explores the quiet dynamics that shape these spaces:

• When silence fills the room

• When someone talks more than others

• When strong emotion appears unexpectedly

• When beliefs about grief and loss differ

• When trauma enters the conversation

• When the group comes to an end without “closure”

With compassion and honesty, this book reminds readers that grief groups are not about fixing pain or finding perfect words.

They are about presence, understanding, and allowing grief to exist without judgment.

Written in Gary’s calm and reassuring voice, this companion offers guidance that is practical, human, and deeply respectful of the grieving process.

Whether you are facilitating a grief support group, attending one, or simply wanting to understand what happens inside these spaces, this book provides a thoughtful companion for the journey.

Because sometimes the most meaningful support doesn’t come from knowing what to say.

It comes from being willing to stay.

More Titles From This Author:

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Gary Sturgis is a grief author, speaker, and longtime facilitator of grief support groups. After experiencing profound personal loss, Gary began writing to help others navigate the confusing and often isolating journey of grief.

He’s the author of the international bestseller SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year, along with several other books that offer practical support and compassionate insight for those living with loss.

For more than a decade, Gary has worked with individuals and families through grief support groups, where he’s witnessed firsthand the courage it takes for people to sit together and share their stories.

His writing reflects the lessons learned in those circles, that grief doesn’t need to be fixed or rushed, only understood and supported.

Through his books, speaking, and online community Surviving Grief, Gary reaches hundreds of thousands of people who are searching for comfort, understanding, and a reminder that they’re not walking through grief alone.

He lives in New England and continues to write and speak about grief, healing, and the quiet strength people discover after loss.

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