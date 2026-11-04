Florida Great White Sharks: Forgotten Predators of the Sunshine State and Adjacent Waters – by John Hairr

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
Nature’s perfect killing machine, right here in the waters of the Sunshine State??? In scores of movies and novels, great white sharks have terrorized millions of people as they chew their way through boats, buoys and beach vacationers. But these incidents happen in far away places, where waters are relatively cool such as California or South Australia, places with water temperatures much cooler than the waters of Santa Rosa Sound, Tampa Bay or anywhere else in the Gulf of Mexico. Surely there’s not much swimming about in our local waters to be of interest to these apex predators. Even our plumpest Yankee tourist is slim pickings compared to a Cape fur seal such as the ones tossed about like toys made famous on documentaries filmed on the coast of South Africa. But these sharks have been swimming about in our waters for millennia, and are still a vital part of the marine ecosystem. Join author and wildlife historian John Hairr as he takes a fresh look at the nearly forgotten story of Carcharodon carcharias in the waters of the southeastern United States. Did you know that two of the largest great white sharks ever landed were caught by fishermen in the Gulf of Mexico? Or that the record for holding a great white shark in captivity was one set by aquarists working in the humble facilities at Marineland of Florida in the middle of the twentieth century, a record yet to be eclipsed?
John Hairr is an award-winning writer who has traveled the world documenting interactions between people and their environment.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
- The Monkey in Disguise: A Journey into Sacred Space – by L.A. Mettananda
- Leonard: A Family Story by Elvira Manfredi Franco
- Death in the Little Winter Moon: A Seminole Mystery Tale of Witchcraft and Murder – by Rickey Pittman
- The KIDNAP – by Paul Giannetta
- Never Better…One Day Closer to Heaven Every Day – by John Eaton
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!