FIGHTERS – by Thomas R Miller

FIGHTERS illuminates the careers of twenty-two of the most colorful controversial and complex men who ever entered the Ring. More than 100 years of Boxing history is documented through the insightful and witty observations of Mr. Miller.

The men, their style of fighting, their personal stories, and their myriad struggles are all revealed in this concise page-turner.

The careers examined include the most memorable names in Boxing history. Men like John L. Sullivan, Jack Johnson, Harry Greb, James Braddock, Billy Conn, Randy Turpin, Sonny Liston and many others.

Mr. Miller highlights both the professional and the human side of the ancient sport of Boxing, as only a life-long boxing aficionado could do.

About the Author

Thomas Miller was a photographer. Desert Skin, his book of arial photographs was published in 1995. His books of words soon followed. A BAKERS DOZEN, Stories of Africa, then AFRICAN QUEENS, PEACE AND WAR, and WHAT THE TREES SAW. FIGHTERS was completed just prior to Mr. Millers death in 2023.

