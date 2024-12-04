Cyber Election Meddling: The Impact on Voter Beliefs and Decisions – by Dr. Faton Aliu

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Cyber Election Meddling: The Impact on Voter Beliefs and Decisions explores the rise of cyber-influence campaigns that have shaped modern elections. Beginning with the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Russian state-sponsored organizations systematically deployed misinformation across social media and news outlets. This unprecedented effort undermined public trust in candidates and the electoral process, reshaping how voters perceived key issues and made decisions at the ballot box.
This study takes a quantitative, non-experimental approach to examine the relationship between voters’ belief in foreign election meddling and how it influences their decision-making process. Using the social cognitive theory as its framework, the research highlights the role of information sources in shaping voter perceptions, finding that those who relied on traditional news media rather than blogs or social media were more likely to recognize interference efforts.
The findings of this research are compelling: awareness of cyber-meddling doesn’t necessarily reduce its impact on voters. Better-educated individuals were likelier to detect these disinformation campaigns, yet their decision-making process remained susceptible. Cyber Election Meddling offers a timely, critical examination of how foreign influence operations affect democratic outcomes and public trust, with implications far beyond a single election.
Reviews
A thoughtful examination of how cyber election meddling impacts voter beliefs and decisions, highlighting the importance of cybersecurity in protecting our democratic processes.
– Dr. Eric Lachapelle, Chairman at PECB
This book delves into the impact of cyber election meddling on voter perceptions, offering crucial insights for anyone fascinated by the crossroads of technology and democracy.
– Dr. Michael C Redmond, PhD
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
About the Author
Dr. Faton Aliu, Owner and President of PECB, brings over 25 years in quality, information security, and project management. He oversees PECB’s strategic growth and serves on IPC’s Board. With a doctorate from École des Ponts and multiple advanced certifications, he drives impactful initiatives within PECB and the broader community.
