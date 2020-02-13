Yes, We’re Weird! And, That’s Why We’re Still in Business!!

I was always a weird (um, naughty) kid. I never aligned myself with social norms. I recognized when something was ridiculous, even if “everyone else” was doing it. I would do things differently, despite the fact that doing so occasionally led to being an outcast.

BookLocker is an unconventional company that has far outlived many of its competitors because…we’re weird. Yes, family members, friends, and even business associates have guffawed at our life choices simply because we have chosen NOT to live by the standard nuclear family model, nor to run our business like just about everyone else runs theirs. And, in the end, it has greatly benefited us and our children, our employees and their children, and our authors as well.

The unique choices we have made in our lives are why we are still in business after so many of our competitors have gone belly-up. And, our odd lifestyle is why our prices are so low for our authors. It’s the trickle-down effect!

We:

Live on a Sailboat (not in a mansion) and Homeschool Our Children

There’s no faster way to go belly-up when the economy tanks than to mortgage yourself to the hilt. If I can give any young person one piece of advice, this is it. Do NOT buy more house than you could afford if you lost your job!

With regards to homeschooling, doing so actually gives you MORE time to work. You’re not rushing around each morning getting the kids out the door, you’re not attending parent/teacher conferences or participating in fundraisers, and you’re not running to the drugstore at midnight for supplies for that forgotten science fair project. I will admit that, yes, the children have always had math tutors. I know my limits! Their other classes are online so it’s really easy. Our children have excellent manners (they didn’t learn bad ones from other kids), and are very social, highly intelligent, and, most importantly, happy. We’ve been homeschooling for 20 years now and I wish we’d started even earlier than that.

Practice Minimalism

I highly recommend it! You can read about that RIGHT HERE. Again, spending less on ourselves means we can give our authors lower prices AND take better care of our employees.

Don’t Have a Snooty Corporate Office

In the same spirit as a stifling mortgage, renting offices, having too many employees, and buying a granite conference table and other extravagances is completely unnecessary. And, this type of overspending is what got many of our defunct competitors into trouble.

Don’t Overstaff

Some business owners, quite full of themselves, love to hire too many people (who treat them like royalty when they walk down the office hallway). Personally, I abhor office politics and I really can’t stand crowds. I get FAR more done each day working alone on my boat. I communicate with our employees using WhatsApp. The window is always open on my screen and, whenever they need me, my laptop dings.

Make Our Employees Work From Home

When literally everything we do is online (our printer is located in another state), why force people to get up, and drive through traffic for work, when they can simply work from their own homes, and be with their children? Of course, you have to find the best of the best employees when using this business model. It takes a lot of discipline to basically work for yourself all day, every day. And, we’ve been successful at that because our folks are amazing! The secret is finding people who LOVE to work!

Are Generous with Our Employees

If you have really good people working for you, you darned well better make sure they’re taken care of! Everyone at BookLocker is paid well, given bonuses for their hard work, and given more holidays than any company I know. They even get their birthday off as a paid holiday.

Give Our Employees Control Over Their Own Work

Nobody wants a boss breathing down their neck, especially if they are well-trained and autonomous. And, I certainly don’t want to spend my day nitpicking anyone’s work. As long as our folks get their jobs done, and done on time, we let them control their own schedules and tasks. And, since they are all so happy in their jobs, I don’t have to worry about a thing.

I think a lot of the problems at larger companies occur because of narcissistic control issues. The owner/boss funnels their employees into an office door each day, demands respect (a silent solute from everyone, if you will), has elaborate offices to make people (even their employees) think they’re successful, and spends too much on themselves instead of being generous with their employees (and giving their customers lower prices). And, later, they wonder why they went out of business…

Booklocker started as a one-woman operation. My writing website, WritersWeekly.com, was created in the wee hours of the morning after my “real job” ended each day, and after my children were in bed. I was going through a divorce back then, and getting no child support. Some of you have read about my refrigerator being broken back then, and needing to give the kids lukewarm powdered milk with their cereal in the mornings.

I lost my job shortly thereafter, and was able to work on my “little hobby website” (what my ex-husband called it) full-time. WritersWeekly quickly grew, and eventually morphed into the successful publishing company, BookLocker.com. I’ll never forget those lean times and I still live lean today. Doing so has enabled BookLocker to grow exponentially because we take good care of everyone (employees, contractors, and authors alike), and we don’t live beyond our means.

So, you see, being weird has its benefits!

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets.

