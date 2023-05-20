World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For May, 2023! – by Brian Whiddon, Managing Editor

The non-sensical emails with off topic pitches, badly worded questions, and meaningless statements just keep rolling in! Today, we’re going to share another installment of our popular column, World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals.

We’ve been saving these for a few weeks now so there are a LOT to entertain you! As always, we’ve saved the best for last!

Featured below are real quotes from query letters and book proposals submitted to us over the past few weeks. Yes, we can learn from others’ mistakes!

In case you’re a new reader, please know that we are a publication about writing and publishing FOR WRITERS. When someone contacts us using our online contact form, directly above that form is a link to our writer’s guidelines, in a very large, bold, red font. The link to our guidelines is also at the top of every page on our website.

Are you ready? ENJOY!

I’m sorry but we are looking for writers with slightly better qualifications than yours if we happen to run out of people with decent basic writing skills we will be sure to contact you as a close runner up thank you and god bless

Please am a good writer looking for a job in your platform I write article and books feel free to contact me via email and looking forward to hearing from you thank you

GREAT! When can you start … using proper capitalization and punctuation??

hi, I would like to start writing for you guys for money

I’ve got good news. Working once a week for us is NOT something you’ll have to worry about.

only i get work in once a week?

WOW! I just pay you $150 and YOU will publish an unnamed article of an unknown subject for me?? Let me pull up PayPal right now!

Your article will be published after getting payment from you.

Please send advance payment of $150.

You should Pay Us $150 USD via PayPal ID below. Kindly make sure we receive Net $150 USD Amount on our PayPal Account, without any PayPal Fee and Charges deduction from our side. You can send an additional amount to cover PayPal fees/charges.

PayPal ID: (removed)

I am waiting for your payment.

I wanna hire writers that understand correct grammar and punctuation.

I wanna become an article writer

I don’t know whether to chastise you for your horrendous writing, or your atrocious begging style. I think you’ll do better holding a sign near a highway on-ramp.

I’m not give money I am not reach man you give money you help me

Whatever you say dude. Good luck in your future guiding suggestions.

I have good or best’ in the future suggestion i hope to guide

You wasted an email on this??

No questions

So you’re a writer? Well, I hate to break it to you but I don’t like your writing “skills.”



I am a writer and i write different kind of Articles and i would like to write for you and get paid for it ,if you like my writing skills.I would like to know if it s possible with you?

Thank you

If we ever find a need to create a book with nothing but two sticks, or to hunt wild boar with nothing but a copy of War and Peace, I’ll look you up.

I run a blog on the YouTube channel on the topic of survival in the wild, I write articles. I will be glad to write you articles on your topics. I have a lot of experience in this topic. Write to me, please. Thanks!

You’re such a great marketer that you didn’t even feel the need to mention writing or books in your pitch to a publication about how to promote books and writing services?

It has always been my desire for people all over the world to be enlightened on how to be a good marketer and make lots of money. Please can l be given the opportunity to share my thoughts to your readers? I won’t let you down when I am granted the opportunity . You would love my writings .

I hate drive-by, random-thought emails.

creative method(s) to promote your book or ebook.

1 Generally, with a computer.

2 Till Hell freezes over, at least on this platform.

3 I have no idea what you’re talking about.

1 how do i write an article.

2 Till when the article becomes public.

3 How long does it take for the account to be activated.

Haw about starting with intelligent writing?

Haw can i cell my article s

I’m an editor. I read a lot of garbage. Hey… didn’t you just write me?

I am writer i write alot article. and i wont to cell it

I’m happy you’re happy.

I am very happy also app income soon.

I have a better idea. How about YOU click on the “Write For Us” link for the format, and YOU read the articles we’ve accepted and posted on our website?

I write articles on various marketing topics, can you please tell me the format in which I have to submit my work and send a sample of previously accepted articles.

Well, I can’t say that you’re exactly off to a strong start since this is a writing job.

how will i get the job and earn money

I would like to help. But not understand question way you ask leave us confused.

I am interested in this work. Please tell me how got my payment by your self because not show your Registration form for fill up my details.

Completely irrelevant questions also tend to diminish the usefulness of our website and email account.

You should only ask practical, answerable questions based on actual problems that you face. Chatty, open-ended questions diminish the usefulness of our site and push other questions off the front page.

SORRY, WE’RE NOT LOOKING FOR WRITTERS CURRENTLY, ONLY WRITERS.

I WANT TO BE YOUR ARTICLE WRITTER

Well, thank God you aren’t trying to waste my time!

I don’t have any questions

Hey, Sugar. Sorry, but your pitch bombed. Go fish.

Hi dear,

As an avid angler and blogger, I am impressed by the quality and informative content you provide to your audience on your blog. That is why I am writing to inquire about the possibility of submitting a guest post on your platform.

I have several ideas for guest posts that I believe would resonate with your readers. Here are a few potential topics that I would love to write about:

“The Top 5 Essential Fishing Gear Items Every Angler Needs”

“Secrets to Catching Big Game Fish: Expert Tips and Techniques”

“Fly Fishing 101: A Beginner’s Guide to Getting Started”

I am open to discussing other ideas that you think would be a good fit for your audience. My content is well-researched, informative, and engaging, and I always aim to provide value to the reader. I understand that it includes some editorial fee and am ready to pay.

This doesn’t involve me dressing up as Little Bo Peep, does it?

i will hlep you for what you want

