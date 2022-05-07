World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For May, 2022!

Oh, yes! We know you’re excited!! Today, we’re going to share another installment of our popular column, World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals.

We’ve been savings these for a few weeks now so there are a LOT to entertain you! As always, I’ve saved the best for last!

Featured below are real quotes from query letters and book proposals submitted to us over the past few weeks. Yes, we can learn from others’ mistakes!

In case you’re a new reader, please know that we are a publication about writing and publishing FOR WRITERS. When someone contacts us using our online contact form, directly above that form is a link to our writer’s guidelines, in a very large, bold, red font. The link to our guidelines is also at the top of every page on our website.

Are you ready? ENJOY!

NO, YOU ARE NOT A PROFESSIONAL ARTICLE WRITER.

I am professional of article writing and I can give my best .

THE TWO-WORD QUERY (WITH NO ARTICLE ATTACHED)

Article submission

THERE ARE NUMEROUS BOOKS ON THE MARKET THAT TEACH WRITERS HOW TO WRITE, AND HOW TO QUERY PUBLICATIONS.

How do I start writing to get paid and can I write an article on my struggle as a male

READ MY COMMENT ABOVE.

What I have to do for earning via content writing?

OFFERING TO WRITE FOR FREE IS A SIGN OF AN AMATEUR. PAYING PUBLICATIONS DON’T WANT POORLY-WRITTEN FREE ARTICLES.

I would love to write for your website as I do it with sheer joy and passion when it comes to writing.

WHY IN THE WORLD WOULD A PUBLICATION FOR WRITERS BE INTERESTED IN AN ARTICLE LIKE THAT?

I would very much like to write on the role of housewives in todays world.

I DON’T OFFER CONSULTING SERVICES AND I DON’T HAVE TIME TO EXPLAIN THE ENTIRE PROCESS TO SOMEONE WHEN THERE ARE COUNTLESS BOOKS ON THE MARKET THAT DO.

I’m wondering how to look for the right publisher. I wrote a book that is currently in editing but I’ve never been through the process of publishing. I’m not very knowledgeable about the steps needed to publish a book and who I should trust.

GOOD FOR YOU! SO AM I!!

I am a blogger and a Content writer

ANYONE WHO TELLS ME I “MUST” DO SOMETHING DOES NOT RECEIVE A RESPONSE.

Yes I am willing to do your work if you will give me a chance without any issues must leave an Email thanks

ANYTIME SOMEONE WRITES “PRESTIGIOUS” BLOG OR WEBSITE, I KNOW THAT THEY’VE NEVER EVEN LOOKED AT OURS. FALSE FLATTERY IS SO OBVIOUS, AND IS AN INSTANT DEAL KILLER.

I request an update about what motivation topics should I write about for your prestigious blog. I am interested in submitting my write-ups as it will be an absolute pleasure of mine to contribute for people in some helpful mode.

WELL, YOU GOT THE NAME OF OUR WEBSITE CORRECT BUT YOU CLEARLY KNOW NOTHING ELSE ABOUT IT!

I would love to share good things to everyone in the world. I really appreciate working with Writer Weekly. This is an article about OFFICE YOGA’S SURPRISE BENEFITS.

UM, WHAT?!?!

This is to inform you that I ve come up with a Great Quoatation, in order to submit it I visited this website.

READ THIS OUT LOUD. SOUNDS LIKE A ROBOT WROTE IT. NO THANKS.

Am a beginner would like to have some experience, with you that would be great if you give chance. I can prove that am pretty enthusiastic, a hard worker so feel free to contact me.

NO, WE AREN’T ACCEPTING WRITERS WHO CAN’T SPELL AND WHO DON’T USE CORRECT CAPITALIZATION AND PUNCTUATION.

hello, a you still accepting new writers

A HILARIOUS EXCHANGE!

Author: I could e-mail the thing, but I’d prefer to mail you a DVD.

WritersWeekly: We do not accept DVDs or CDs. Laptops do not come with those types of drives any longer. I’m sorry.

Author: Sorry. I won’t work with any publisher that refuses to buy a $40 DVD drive. That is an absurd reply.

IF YOUR WRITING IS SO BAD THAT WE NEED TO DECIPHER WHAT YOU MEAN, WE CAN’T WORK WITH YOU.

I want to write and get paid but am unable to son up for that

CLICK ON THE LINK AT THE TOP OF EVERY PAGE ON OUR WEBSITE TO LEARN HOW.

how do i work with you writing articles ?

HARD PASS…

Hi, I read your website. your website is a good site for writing. I also write on your site. kindly allow me to write here. I will be thankful to you.

NO, DO NOT SEND ME THE ARTICLE BECAUSE IT WILL GO RIGHT INTO MY EMAIL TRASH.

Hi,

I want to write an article on , skills that can

you make a millionaire. Should I go ahead and send the article?

I’M INTERESTED IN WRITERS WHO KNOW CORRECT SPELLING, CAPITALIZATION, AND PUNCTUATION.

interested in submitting articals that i write and find interesting

WE NEED WRITERS WHO HAVE EXPERIENCE, NOT WRITERS WHO ARE LOOKING FOR IT.

hello writerwweekly

I want to write for writersweekly and publish more of my idea. give a chance to show my experience.

AND, ANOTHER ONE WHO KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT WRITERSWEEKLY AND WHO HAS NOT READ OUR GUIDELINES.

Can I sell my article for publishing here?

I write articles on following catagory:

Recipes,Nutrition,lifestyle,Technology related.

SPEECHLESS…

Books Writer:

Hi How are you Dear?

I am a composer. I want work with you. I compose/write Books in soft form like in Ms office or other your website.

I work full satisfully.

Response me.

Thanks…..

See more entertaining installments of World’s Worst Book Proposals and Query Letters RIGHT HERE.

Please tell us what you think in the comments box below! 🙂

