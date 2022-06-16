World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For June, 2022!

Oh, yes! We know you’re excited!! Today, we’re going to share another installment of our popular column, World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals.

We’ve been savings these for a few weeks now so there are a LOT to entertain you! As always, I’ve saved the best for last!

Featured below are real quotes from query letters and book proposals submitted to us over the past few weeks. Yes, we can learn from others’ mistakes!

In case you’re a new reader, please know that we are a publication about writing and publishing FOR WRITERS. When someone contacts us using our online contact form, directly above that form is a link to our writer’s guidelines, in a very large, bold, red font. The link to our guidelines is also at the top of every page on our website.

Are you ready? ENJOY!

THE 8-WORD QUERY LETTER…

i want to publish my article for earnings

WE RECEIVED AN ARTICLE SUBMITTED ON SPEC TO A PUBLICATION FOR WRITERS. HERE’S THE TITLE:

Fitness watch: Want to live longer? Get your diet right

THE FIRST STEP IS TO LEARN CORRECT PUNCTUATION!

How can I start writing on the sites please guide me for the same

IF YOU CAN’T SPELL ARTICLE CORRECTLY, YOU’RE NOT AN ARTICLE WRITER.

I Want to Write Artical For You.

UM, WHAT?!?!

I erotic intrigue manuscript I m wild t submit 20 page for revel and comment

FIRST, LEARN CORRECT CAPITALIZATION AND SENTENCE STRUCTURE. SECOND, READ OUR WRITER’S GUIDELINES.

i want write articles for you. thanks

BASED ON THE ERRORS IN YOUR VERY SHORT EMAIL, I WON’T EVEN BOTHER LOOKING AT YOUR ARTICLE, WHICH I KNOW WILL BE FULL OF ERRORS AS WELL.

check the docx file. my article will there.

MAYBE BY USING A TIME MACHINE? NOT SURE HOW YOU CAN SEND AN ARTICLE IN THE PAST?

How can I sent you my article?

GOOD FOR YOU! WE ALL FEEL THAT WAY! HOWEVER, JUST SAYING YOU’RE PASSIONATE ABOUT WRITING ISN’T GOING TO GET YOU ANY ASSIGNMENTS. READ THE WRITER’S GUIDELINES!

I am passionate about writing, which allows me to express my view .

NO, YOU HAVEN’T. I DOUBT YOU EVEN KNOW WHAT WE COVER. THIS IS A BLANKET EMAIL THAT LAZY WRITERS SEND TO EDITORS EN MASSE. ALL EDITORS TRASH THESE WITH NO RESPONSE.

I have gone through all it entails to be an article publisher on your site. I’m a writer and I write on all topics and also use SEO very well, I’ll be glad if am given an opportunity to sell my articles here. And also get your approval on writing and getting paid right on this platform.

I’M CONFUSED. DO YOU WANT TO GUIDE US THROUGH THE PROCESS?

Please let me guide with the article writing and its submission process.

HARD PASS!

How to earn money by writers weekly .com.i want to work.please guid me and give me further details.

AN EMAIL THAT FOLLOWS THE INSTRUCTIONS WE GIVE IN OUR WRITER’S GUIDELINES WOULD BE A GOOD START. YOUR EMAIL WASTED YOUR AND MY TIME SO YOU HAVEN’T BROUGHT US ANYTHING “OF VALUE.” QUITE THE OPPOSITE, IN FACT.

Hope I can bring you something of value

IF YOU ARE NEW TO WRITING, I RECOMMEND READING QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED. ALSO, YOUR SPACE BAR APPEARS TO BE BROKEN.

I am a student.I am the new comer.And I will try my best for noticing me very well.

ARRRRGHHH!!! READ OUR WRITER’S GUIDELINES!!!

Hi I’m interested. May I join with you

WE ARE NOT INTERESTED IN A LIST OF BOOKS WITH SUMMARIES OF EACH. SOUNDS LIKE A LAZY WRITER’S ARTICLE…WITH SOME COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT THROWN INTO THE MIX.

This article can change the thinking of the readers. In this article I have listed some books with their short summary that will improve the thinking of fellow readers.

IT’S HIGHLY DOUBTFUL THIS PERSON HAS DONE ANYTHING HE/SHE IS CLAIMING BELOW. NOBODY HIRES A WRITER WHOSE SPELLING AND PUNCTUATION ARE THIS BAD. AND, HE/SHE SPELLED MATHEMATICAL WRONG TWICE, AND MATHEMATICS WRONG AS WELL, YET CLAIMS TO HAVE A BLOG ABOUT USING THOSE FORMULAS. FINALLY, WHEN A WRITER CLAIMS THEY CAN WRITE ABOUT “ANYTHING,” THAT’S A CLASSIC SIGN OF AN AMATEUR. EDITORS KNOW THAT.

I create ideas for public relations and media co.panys and marketing companies all the time i have alot skill in writing books or blogs u know about anything. my writing blog is about making more mathmatical styles to marketing like they do with foretelling something or using it to help people win over with a marketing style or statistics with mathmatical styles new forms of math designed specially for marketing things with prices and money ideas with mathmatics…

See more entertaining installments of World’s Worst Book Proposals and Query Letters RIGHT HERE.

Please tell us what you think in the comments box below! 🙂

