“WHY WON’T YOU PUBLISH MY BOOK FOR FREE?” – A Behind the Scenes Look at a Publisher’s Expenses

We are often asked why we can’t offer our publishing services for free. After all, the publisher gets some money each time a book sells, right?

While it would be nice to offer free services to all authors through BookLocker (our Abuzz Press division DOES but the qualifications are stringent), the fact is we can’t know what an author’s intentions are with regards to book promotion. Despite their best intentions and claims from the get-go, some get tired of book promotion after only a month, and move on to other endeavors. Other authors are real go-getters, follow our advice in 90+ Days of Promoting Your Book Online (which all BookLocker authors receive for free), and sell books like hotcakes. If they sell 1,000 copies of their BookLocker book, they qualify for free publishing through Abuzz Press. But, again, we don’t know what any specific author will end up doing when they first approach us…and neither does each author.

Also, offering free services is a sure-fire way to go out of business. Look at what happened to America Star Books / PublishAmerica. That was a losing business model from the start and now all of their victims (authors) are out of luck, needing to start over with their books. You don’t want to use a publisher, even a free one, that is going to ultimately go out of business. Some firms that claim to offer “free” services aren’t really free at all!

Today, I’m sharing a list of things your publisher must do behind the scenes – administrative tasks that cost money whether a book sells or not. This will explain why publishing services by a a legitimate, stable company can’t be offered for free in exchange for a share of future royalties.

THINGS YOUR PUBLISHER HAS TO DO, REGARDLESS IF YOUR BOOK SELLS:

CORRESPOND WITH ATTORNEYS (but not for reasons you think)

I am frequently contacted by attorneys representing authors who have become unable to manage their own affairs. We must then wait for court orders to determine who will be taking over the author’s affairs, update the author accounts with new contact info., correspond with the attorneys multiple times back and forth, etc.

RIGHTS ISSUES / GREEDY FAMILY MEMBERS

When an author dies, we must exchange numerous emails with family members and even attorneys when rights are in question. Sometimes, this also means terminating a title when the family doesn’t want to keep a book on the market. Sadly, when an author dies, family in-fighting over the author’s rights may begin. We must engage in correspondence with those family members and attorneys when this becomes an issue. It is a disturbing yet necessary task.

AND, SPEAKING OF TERMINATIONS

Terminating a book involves removing it from Ingram’s system, as well as individually from all the ebook retailers we use. We must move the author’s files to our archives, terminate their book page, update our spreadsheets, etc. etc. We can’t just flip a switch. It doesn’t work that way.

DEAL WITH FALSE LAWSUIT THREATS

Yes, the publishing industry is rife with false lawsuit threats from people featured in non-fiction books. While we screen manuscripts for this type of problem, we know that a certain number of books per year will raise the hackles of someone, even if the author was 100% truthful in the book. This is not a fun task, as you can imagine.

DEAL WITH AMAZON AND OTHER RETAILERS REGARDING ERRORS ON THEIR SITES

We spend several hours per week submitting “tickets” to Ingram regarding book page corrections needed at Amazon and other sites.

PAYROLL, BILLS, BANK RECONCILIATIONS, MONTH-END REPORTING, LICENSING, SALES TAX, FEDERAL TAX, ETC., ETC.

Some small publishers do all the accounting and taxes themselves while others have an accounting department. These services don’t come cheap. And, if your publisher is not adept at accounting (I used to work in accounting), you just might find yourself with no royalties and no book on the market some day. I process payroll myself every Thursday. I also pay the bills every week (BookLocker has no business loans, and is debt-free because we keep our belts tight). I reconcile bank statements, run month-end reports, scrutinize the financials for any transaction errors, and much more. Then, there is the compilation of tax items for the CPA each year, and meetings with the CPA several times per year, as well as state income tax returns, and much, much more. None of this is related to book sales but the expenses must still be paid.

RETAILERS ROYALTY REPORT CONSOLIDATIONS, REPORTING, AND AUTHOR ROYALTY PAYMENTS

We receive separate royalty reports from Ingram and from the ebook retailers every month. Every report is in a different format. They can’t be consolidated into one master report. Ali here spends approximately three days per month reconciling the royalty reports, posting the royalties to the author accounts, and then paying royalties to our authors. It’s a huge task. Don’t even get me started on errors in some of the reports that we must contact the distributor or retailers about.

COMPUTER SYSTEMS

Running a website like BookLocker is an expensive undertaking. There are frequent software updates, maintenance, additions, removals, editing, tweaking, etc. Our

servers are located in Virginia and we have a back-up server as well in case one goes down. Our tech guys are VERY happy for all the money we send them each month. It ain’t cheap but they’re worth their weight in gold. Without a solid, dependable back-end, you can literally go days without business while you try to find and fix a problem. That doesn’t happen to us because we have invested in a robust system with a duplicate back-up. We do this so our authors won’t lose even one sale if something goes awry.

Of course, every employee’s computer must also be maintained and updated on regular basis as well. When one croaks, we have to buy a new one. Don’t worry. We are all meticulous at backing up our laptops!

EMPLOYEE AND CONTRACTOR ISSUES

Hiring, terminations, training, personnel issues, and other items of this nature are also time-consuming, and not directly related to book sales. Yet, they must still be

done.

CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

We are frequently negotiating with suppliers and contractors to get our authors the very best deals for the very best quality. When a contract expires, I always

vehemently fight for the best prices and services before renewing. I’m considered a hard-*ss by our printer. I never just accept a standard price on something and move forward. Everything is negotiable and that’s just one of the reasons BookLocker is so inexpensive, and is debt-free.

MARKETING

Some publishers have entire marketing department (often located overseas) where workers not only earn a salary, but also get bonuses on how much they can convince an author to buy. We don’t do business that way. I spend most of each day exchanging emails with authors who are considering using a print on demand publishing service. I will often exchange 10, 20, or more emails with an author, answering their questions, helping them make decisions about paper color and such, and explaining the publishing process to them. While I do have numerous “form responses” for most of these questions, no email I receive from a hopeful author fails to contain something unique, for which a form response would not be appropriate.

CONCLUSION

Remember, if you are looking for a “free” publishing service, it’s not going to be entirely free. You may need to hire someone else (a freelance book design professional) to perform some of the services required to get your book print-ready. You may also receive royalties far lower than you’d anticipated. Worst of all, that publisher may very well go out of business someday, forcing you to start all over. You truly do get what you pay for.

RELATED

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!







