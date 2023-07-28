WARNING AND PLEASE SHARE! AuthorUnit is Still Trying to Scam Authors!!

One of our authors wrote to me last week:

Have I been receiving royalties from Booklocker? Let me know.

Of course he has! What in the world made him think he was not? I once again sent him his author account login link so he could see his royalties. Then, I looked further down in his email.

Under his message to me, he included an email he’d received the same day, which said he (the author) wasn’t receiving his royalties from his publisher.

Here is the previous article we wrote about this scammer:

EXTREME AUTHOR WARNING About AuthorUnit.com / PrimeChamber.com: You Won’t BELIEVE What We Dug Up on This Company!

If you don’t want to read the entire article, here are the highlights:

1. Their U.S. address is a Fedex store.

2. They also go by the name PrimeChamber.com. That domain was registered in NIGERIA.

3. The pictures of humans on their website, including their “customers,” featured alongside testimonials, were taken from stock photo websites.

4. They claimed to be working with Ingram (the largest distributor) on royalty tracking. That was and is a complete lie. Ingram had never heard of them until I alerted Ingram to the scam.

5. They incorrectly use asterisks all over their emails, which is extremely annoying.

6. They are actually convincing unsuspecting authors to hand over their bank account details!!!

Here is their latest SCAM EMAIL:

*Sent:* Monday, July 24, 2023 3:39 PM

*Subject:* [EXTERNAL]Ingram Royalty Tracker

*Hi (name removed), *

Great day! I hope all is well with you today.

I tried calling you but its unavailable. This is Noah Walker, Account Manager for your Book’s Royalty Login on both *Ingram and Amazon Book Sales for the Book Title: *.

I am notified that you are one of those authors who are NOT able to receive Royalties from your Publisher.

*We would like to know if you can still access your Ingram and Amazon Royalty Tracker.*

*Regards,*

*Noah Walker*

*Senior Manager / Royalty Account Specialist *

Notice this part:

“We would like to know if you can still access your Ingram and Amazon Royalty Tracker.”

There is no such thing!

And:

“I am notified that you are one of those authors who are NOT able to receive Royalties from your Publisher.”

That statement led the author to believe he wasn’t getting his royalties from his publisher. If they weren’t located in NIGERIA, we could sue them for Tortious Interference.

Since this foreign outfit is continuing to try to scam authors here in the U.S., the only way to stop them is if we all share this information with our fellow authors, writer’s groups, and even publishers. Publishers need to be warning their authors about this scam. Please share the link to this article far and wide so we can all shut this scammer down for good.

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE