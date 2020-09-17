Two Reasons Why Some of Your Readers are NOT Allowed to Post Reviews on Amazon!

So, your book has been published and your readers are (virtually) lined up for their coveted copies! Yea!! And, you are asking (begging!) your readers to leave reviews for your book because, as we all know, more sales and positive reviews mean better exposure on Amazon!
However, did you know that some people aren’t allowed to leave reviews on Amazon? Who are those people? Are they scammers? No. Do they owe Amazon money? No. Are they simply lower-class online citizens? Of course not.
The answer is: They are people who simply haven’t given Amazon enough money yet!
That’s right!! Amazon’s rules for allowing someone to post a review are now this:
1. You must have spent $50 at Amazon in the past 12 months
or
2. You must be an Amazon Prime member, which currently costs $119/year
Don’t believe me? Their rules are RIGHT HERE.
It doesn’t matter that your reader PURCHASED your book DIRECTLY FROM AMAZON (making it a verified purchase). No, it’s just that Amazon hasn’t scalped enough money from that person’s wallet yet.
Just another reason to DETEST doing business with Amazon…
Wow! Just wow.
Isn’t Amazon shooting itself in the foot with this requirement? If there exists a direct correlation between the number of book reviews and book sales, then limiting reviews, even to this perhaps small degree, will reduce their income from book sales (as well as the authors’ income).
No matter, it sucks because I struggle to get reviews anywhere. Maybe that’s why I’ve had reviews trickle in at Goodreads in 2020 but haven’t had a new Amazon review in many months.
Guess what? You also can’t write product reviews if you use an Amazon gift card balance for a purchase. The eligibility criterion states “you must have spent at least $50 on Amazon.com *using a valid credit or debit card* in the past 12 months.” I avoid (like the plague) using my credit card online, so I limit my Amazon spending to my gift card balance. Thus, I cannot write reviews because I only use Amazon’s own legal tender, LOL!
I saw that on their site, too, Kathleen! 🙁
Angela
Like it or not, Amazon is the workhorse of the market for writers. So only if your book is there, and only from those reviews, will anyone find you of interest. Most of us do not have the wherewithal to run/pay for ads in many publications/magazines that might have some interest, whether large or small, concerning your labored-over baby… seeking or promoting the attention it needs. If they say jump, we don’t have much choice.
But the world today, nasty as it is… Amazon a big chunk of it, think of how the majority of all the major news media and formats has tried to poison the country with their pro-liberal, Democratic stance, as if Trump were the devil’s own spawn. And why: well, for those of you who don’t know, Trump was/is God’s choice for president — so every demon in hell has been going nuts since he gained the White House. Our cities burning, being looted, pillaged, making martyrs out of flat-out evil criminals… mayors and governors as pure idiots — Amazon is among our least concerns. Though they are a major player, unfortunately. And we have to muck their stable. (But not for the Demon-crats in Congress and elsewhere.)
I starting experiencing Amazon’s biast when it comes to reviews a couple of years ago. I tried leaving a few very civil, positive-yet-I-disagree reviews or honest bad customer service experiences, and they said I wasn’t abiding by their rules and wouldn’t post them. I only use them when there are no other realistic options (mostly for text books for school). They are unfair. I didn’t realize that they’re also thieves!
