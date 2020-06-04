OOPS! Author Published Other People’s REAL Phone Numbers In His Novel!

I received a manuscript this week for a previously published book that contained several text messages sent and received between the fictional characters. I then noticed that a passage in the book listed the phone numbers for the characters.

My first thought was that the author included his own phone numbers as a creative way to get readers to contact him directly. I Googled the numbers. I was wrong. They are real phone numbers belonging to:

A state office in Pennsylvania

An Automax dealership

A woman the author does not know

A man the author does not know

The author admitted that he just made up the numbers. And, of course, he didn’t Google them before putting them in his novel.

I have seen the same scenario play out with fiction authors who make up email addresses for their characters. In many of those cases, they’re pretty generic (i.e. first-last-name @ gmail or some other large ISP) and, as you can probably imagine, they already belong to somebody else.

Now, let’s put on our humor hats. Imagine an author of an erotic novel doing something like that? What if the phone number actually belonged to a church? Yeah, I know that’s a stretch but it can give you an idea of what might transpire if an author isn’t careful. What if the author uses someone else’s cell phone number, and readers start texting that person, running up their cell phone bill? Not only can the author’s actions make life difficult for someone, but the author could also set himself up for a lawsuit…or more than one.

I recommend never putting a phone number of any type in a book. If you’re going to give your character an email address, obtain the email address yourself first. That way, you KNOW it doesn’t belong to someone else, and YOU will receive any emails your readers send in. And, per my second paragraph above, that can actually be a pretty good marketing tactic! INVITE your readers to contact your main character directly! Fans LOVE stuff like that. 😉

RELATED

TANTALIZING SUBJECT LINES! How to Make Almost Anyone Open and Read Your Email/Blog/Article

Does that “Fictitious” Email Address in Your Book Already Belong to Somebody Else?

When You Get An Email Meant For Another

Email Copywriting: A High-Income Writing Service YOU Can Offer – by Karoki Githure

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html