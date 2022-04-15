Have You Been Denied a Writing Gig Because of Your THOUGHTS on Sexual Orientation?

I recently received the following email from a writer, author, and friend:

I’m wondering if you’re hearing back from employment-seeking freelancers who complain about weird demands from publishers.

I’ve applied to several publications. Some editors didn’t interview me about my record for integrity, my talent for delivering content on time (and usually before deadline), or my range of writing skills/expertise. Nope, they only wanted to know if I’m “binary.”

I knew what they were asking about but played innocent. “I’m not a robot. I wrote a coherent message to you. Bots don’t do that.”

The editors wrote back, specifically asking about my sexual orientation. I replied that journalism is only about accuracy, presenting facts in an understandable manner, and leaving readers with lasting memories about the presentation.

Well, shock of shocks (NOT), those editors felt the need to inform me that I must be able to advocate for sexual preferences in my work, even if the topic is unrelated to the story I’d be covering/addressing.

This is discriminatory.

It seems to me that the magazines were specifically looking for non-heterosexual writers and they used the “advocacy” term as an excuse to not hire heterosexual writers. And, yes, that IS discriminatory.

Any time a magazine (or any other firm hiring employees or contractors) specifically excludes someone from consideration based on their sexual preferences (whether straight, gay, or other), that is discrimination. To push it further, and claim that it’s not you, but your beliefs, is ridiculous and I’m certain that wouldn’t stand up in court.

If you feel you have been the victim of discrimination, can you sue even if you, as a freelancer/contractor, were not applying for regular employment at a company?

THIS ARTICLE (from 2018) states that freelancers and independent contractors can’t sue for sexual harassment or gender discrimination.

However, THIS ARTICLE explains that you can sue for racial discrimination, even if you are a contractor. (Why aren’t other types of discrimination included?)

The EEOC STATES, “The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) enforces regulations that prohibit certain federal contractors from engaging in employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, under Executive Order 11246, as amended.”

But, what if you’re straight? Can you be discriminated against for that? Turns out you can.

THIS ARTICLE states that reverse discrimination lawsuits are on the rise.

Every person, whether an employee or contractor, should be hired based on their knowledge, work history, and merits. At no time should someone’s sexual orientation prevent them from landing a gig. And, at no time should a magazine pretend they are not hiring you simply based on your BELIEFS about sexual orientation, and not your sexual orientation itself. That goes for straights, gays, and everyone else.

Would love to hear your comments on this! As always, the comments box is below.

