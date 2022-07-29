It Happened AGAIN! When Friends Lie to Authors About Buying Their Books…

An author contacted me this week saying a friend had purchased his book, and that the sale wasn’t credited to his author account. I went through my regular checklist, and confirmed that sales were getting credited to his account correctly. In 20+ years of being in business, we have never had any book sales credited to the wrong author’s account, nor have any transactions failed to be credited to each author’s account – ever. But, I still do my checklist…just in case something has gone awry.

As my next step, which is what I always do after determining there was no database error, I asked the author for his friend’s name. He gave it. The friend was not in our customer database. In other words, nobody by that name had ever purchased anything from our website.

I told the author this, and asked him to ask his friend if he’d used his spouse’s credit card. It’s not unusual for someone to purchase a product with his or her spouse’s credit card, meaning the spouse’s name would be on the order.

No, the person had not done that, either.

I explained to the author that I could not chase a ghost – an alleged order from someone who isn’t even in our database. I needed a copy of the customer’s receipt.

The author wrote back saying that the customer never received a receipt. Yeah, I was starting to suspect what you’ve probably already figured out after reading this far.

The author then said that a friend of that friend used the first friend’s credit card to try to place an order. I had a VERY hard time swallowing that. Why would friends be swapping credit cards like that? That second person allegedly reported receiving an “order confirmation” but not an email receipt. We don’t send out one or the other. Every customer receives an instant email receipt. Of course, the customer did not provide a copy of the non-existent “order confirmation.”

As a last resort, I asked for a screenshot of the customer’s credit card charge showing our company’s name.

Crickets.

I sent the author the link to this article:

EMBARRASSING! When Friends and Family Lie About Buying Your Book

I haven’t heard anything since. This author was actually very civil. I have had authors believe their lying relatives and friends, and become irate with me, even when their loved ones can produce zero proof of any purchase (and certainly not a copy of the book!!).

It’s embarrassing when this happens to an author but it’s also extremely time-consuming for the author and the publisher (we exchanged 17 messages about this incident!) who are trying to find a NON-EXISTENT order. I imagine the person most embarrassed of all is the “friend” who lied about purchasing a copy of the author’s book.

I wish the world was a more honest place…

