If You Want Your Book Published in Time for Christmas Sales, You Need to Act Now! It’s Easy!! Here’s How!!! – by Angela Hoy

When the back-to-school commercials start in July of each year, I feel a twinge of anxiety deep down in my gut. When the newspaper and television news shows run footage of children getting on school buses for the first day of school here (which will start happening in exactly two weeks), my heart starts to pound a bit. When September 1st arrives, I’m sweating and in fast-forward mode. At each of these pivotal moments, I’m reminded that I will be getting very little sleep from now until Christmas week. Yes, around 17 weeks of puffy eyes and sore fingertips, but also the excitement and satisfaction of helping so many authors launch their new “babies” into the world! And, I LOVE every minute of it! (Well, except for the sleep-deprivation part…)

Why? Because the back to school/fall-is-coming advertisements seem to spur authors to want to get their new books on the market ASAP to take advantage of the impending holiday shopping season.

I, myself, do a lot of my Christmas shopping in October. I always buy books as gifts, of course, but books that are not yet on the market aren’t going to end up in my shopping cart (electronic or otherwise). I’m exceptionally organized (I must be in order to run a successful business while homeschooling). My mother is also very organized and she’s the one who taught me to get the holiday shopping finished early. Why wait until the last minute, and have a super-stressful holiday, when you can get it all finished long before Thanksgiving? Don’t even get me started on Black Friday. By then, I’m usually done with my shopping and I spend Black Fridays lounging around, watching Christmas movies, and gorging myself with leftover turkey sandwiches.

But, let’s get back to the frantic, hysteria-inducing, stomach-flopping topic at hand. At BookLocker.com, in August at September, we are INUNDATED with new manuscripts by authors who want their book published in time for the Christmas shopping season. We usually get a book to market within a month and we’re able to do that during the fall publishing rush as well.

Yes, between the day an authors signs up at BookLocker, until the day when their book is up for sale, appearing on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, BooksAMillion.com, Powells.com, BookLocker.com, and numerous other online stores across the globe (and even in the databases of brick and mortar bookstores) usually only one month has passed – sometimes less if the author has responded quickly to all our correspondence!

It’s an intimidating process for brand new authors, but not for us! To help authors understand the publishing process, we send them this:

BOOKLOCKER’S PRINT PUBLISHING PROCESS:

After a manuscript is accepted –

1. Author submits contract and order with their book size and interior page color choices.

2. Author uploads manuscript.

3. We format the file.

4. We send the formatted file back to the author for any last-minute changes/edits.

5. Author uploads their final manuscript to us.

6. We do final formatting check, convert to pdf, do clean-up, and send to author for approval, along with a POD Final form, which asks them for the price, categories they want, description, etc. We also determine final spine width, and send that to our designer (if the author ordered cover design from us), or to the author (if they have their own designer).

7. Author responds to POD Final form with answers to all questions.

8. Designer or author submits cover.

9. We set the book up in the printer’s system, and upload the files to them.

10. The printer processes the files, and ships the print proof directly to the author, usually within two to five business days.

a. If the author has changes, the process goes back to #4 above.

b. If the author approves the print proof, we add the book to our website.

11. We notify Ingram (the largest book distributor) that the print proof is approved and they automatically send a feed with the print book’s info., price, cover, etc. to the online bookstores, like Amazon. The books pop up there very quickly.

12. The epub/mobi (ebook) formatting/conversion/listing process begins, and takes around two weeks. This saves the author from needing to pay twice (to change two sets of files) if they find edits they want to make after seeing the book in print. Some authors notice editorial items they previously missed when they are able to hold the printed, bound book in their hands.

At BookLocker.com, we usually get a print book to market within a month of the author sending their final file to us but, if the author delays in communicating with us, or in sending checked files back, that can affect the schedule. Our competitors can take four to six MONTHS to get a book to market! So, any author using one of those publishers at this late date in the year will not have their book published by Christmas.

When authors express anxiety about the publishing process, we assure them that this is what we do all day, every day. The process is a breeze for us. We quickly and kindly guide the author through the steps, patiently answering any questions they may have along the way, and making the process as simple as possible for them. Over the years, we have helped thousands of authors launch their titles, quickly and with professionalism, quality, and kindness, and for a lower price than the “other guys.” At BookLocker.com, we break even on setup fees, and earn our profits on book sales.

If your manuscript is ready, or is almost ready, and if you want to take advantage of the 2021 Christmas shopping season, please, please, please CONTACT US ASAP! If your manuscript isn’t quite finished, that’s okay. We’ll be happy to take a look at the current draft.

While we don’t charge extra for one-month publication, you can save yourself (and us!) a lot of stress by contacting me now so we can get you on the Fall list and get things under way right now. 🙂

NOTE: We also have a rush, 2-week publishing service but wouldn’t you rather save $$ and avoid stress? We would rather you do that, too! And, if we get too many rush sign-ups late in the shopping season, we may have to stop accepting those until after the holidays.

“As close to perfection as you’re going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I’ve ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can’t go wrong here. Plus, they’re selective and won’t publish any manuscript just because it’s accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors’ books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know.”

– Attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print of Self-Publishing

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

