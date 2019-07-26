WHAT ARE THEY REALLY HIDING? One HUGE Red Flag to Watch Out For When Choosing a Publisher!

An author contacted me last week saying she was thrilled that she’d been offered book publishing contracts from two companies. She wanted to know which one she should choose. Sadly, since there were no prices on the publishers’ websites, she didn’t realize she was going to have to pay them for their services.

I checked out the first one, and was able to quickly find their average publishing price online in an author discussion list. It was a jaw-dropping $3,000.00!! They called themselves a “hybrid” publisher, which is a term that is grossly mis-used these days, across many industries.

hybrid: relating to or produced from parents of different species, varieties, or breeds; a thing made by combining two different elements; a mixture. (Thank you, Merriam-Webster)

A hybrid publisher is a cross between traditional and self-publishing. It will typically invest the funds in publishing an author’s book, but will not take all rights from the author for as long a period as a traditional publisher would. There are other variations as well but, put simply, a firm that charges authors anything at all for formatting, cover design, or other services to get the initial edition on the market is a self-publishing service, not a hybrid publisher.

Some firms claim to “pay half” of the author’s publishing fees…but are they really doing that? Three thousand dollars is MORE than enough to pay to publish a book. So, this firm’s claim that they would also be paying an additional $3,000 out of their pocket was a bunch of you-know-what.

So, what is an example of a true hybrid publisher?

AbuzzPress.com. Abuzz (which I own) charges authors nothing up front. The publishers takes the initial financial risk but only requires a three-year exclusive contract. Authors are then free to sell their books anywhere they choose, or to move to another publisher. However, Abuzz rejects most manuscripts, publishing only 10-15 new books per year.

With regards to the author I was assisting with research – I couldn’t find any rates for the second publisher that offered her a contract. So, I used a WritersWeekly email address, and contacted them. I had to first order their “publishing guide,” which is a fancy term that really means “spammy sales brochure.”

They asked for my address and phone number. Yeah, I’ve been spammed and buried in junk mail by too many publishers when doing this type of research in the past. So, I gave a fake address and a fake phone number, but a real email address. I also used my real name. Within the next few minutes, I received an email from them saying they couldn’t find my address in a database. I wrote back, saying I just wanted to know their prices.

The salesman responded with several separate emails that contained links to videos about their service. And, of course, nothing about prices. A week later, I received the exact same email from them asking for my real address. I’m now in their endless loop of spams.

You know the old saying: If you have to ask how much, you can’t afford it!

That’s how it works with companies that hide their prices until they know they’ve enticed you with enough crappy marketing verbiage and false praise that you’re probably not going to walk away…even after you faint from sticker shock when their prices are finally revealed. It’s a classic marketing move. Don’t be fooled by it.

Do yourself a favor. When you see a publisher with no prices posted, do not walk away. Run. Any firm that must hide their prices from potential authors until they’ve exhausted all their false praise and hard-core, used-car-salesmen marketing pitches should be avoided at all costs.

