LAST CHANCE! THIS SATURDAY!! What will the Fall, 2019 24-Hour Short Story Contest Topic Be?!?!

CELEBRATING OUR 20th YEAR OF 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTESTS!

THIS SATURDAY, September 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Central Time, is start-time for the WritersWeekly.com Fall, 2019 24-Hour Short Story Contest! It’s your last chance to sign up. What will the topic be??? See the link below for all past topics and winning stories. Only 500 participants are allowed per contest so don’t delay if you wanna play!

Why mow the lawn, or run boring weekend errands, when you can HAVE FUN WRITING WITH US?! 🙂

Yes, it’s going to be a crisp, chilly, and surprising Saturday! You’ll find out what we mean when you see the contest topic in your in-box (and on the WritersWeekly website) on Saturday!

Grab a fresh cup of coffee, put on your comfy sweats, turn on your laptop, crack your knuckles, and get those creative juices flowing!

WE CAN’T *WAIT* TO SEE WHERE YOUR IMAGINATION TAKES US!

Sign up right here: https://www.24HourShortStoryContest.com

Here is a list of fun topics from the last eight Fall contests:

An old candle in a carved out turnip, a cracked window pane, a cold wind, and a mandatory town meeting that night. She knew what they would be discussing…

Two happy, laughing children go trick or treating alone for the first time…and arrive home very upset…with something odd in their goodie bags.

Colorful leaves riding atop ripples, a man pushing a cart with a secret under the burlap, and maniacal laughter coming from the old corn field…

Barefoot and lost in the cold, a girl finds a door carved into a dead tree.

Two laughing girls emerge from the fortune teller’s wagon, and are approached by an old man with his finger to his lips.

A young girl with fiery red braids, and the devil’s mark on her cheek, bursts through the door, telling her mother to come quickly!

Lugging heavy sacks of apples, two people huddle on the cobblestone path as the town’s clock chimes its final warning.

A sagging cabin, a good Samaritan returning a lost purse, and a child holding a hideous doll…

And many more!

Those are just a FEW of the many Fall contest topics participants have had fun tackling in the past!

COME JOIN US RIGHT HERE ON SATURDAY! It’s a blast! 🙂

1st Place $300 + a Book Publishing Package from BookLocker.com! (Value: $875)

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 80 other prizes!

RELATED

Got questions about Print On Demand and Self-publishing? Ask Angela Hoy.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE

The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.







The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.

Read more here:

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html