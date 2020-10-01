SEEKING YOUR INPUT: Dumbing Down Children’s Books – A Good Idea or Not?

I received an outstanding manuscript from a children’s book author this week. The rhyming was extremely clever! She definitely has a gift for that. However, the vocabulary was very advanced for a picture book. Now, I don’t have a problem with that. I never talked baby-talk to our children and they all had incredible vocabularies before they reached school age. Teachers frequently told us that our children spoke like little adults.

One employee here at BookLocker pointed out the vocabulary as well. I had been reading the manuscript out loud for input. We had a discussion on whether or not it’s a good idea to dumb down vocabulary in children’s books. I then proceeded to read the rest of the manuscript.

When I got to the end, I was thrilled to find a glossary with all of the creative, BIG words that had been used in the book. It included the pronunciation, definition of each, and much more. That author is ON THE BALL!!!

So, readers, what are your thoughts on this? Should authors only use basic words in picture books designed to be “read to” children (this is not an early reader book). Or, would young children benefit from more from simple words?

WE CAN’T WAIT TO READ YOUR COMMENTS IN THE BOX BELOW!! 🙂

