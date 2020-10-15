ATTN: NEW AUTHORS – “Pre-sales” Only Work for iPhones and Stephen King

I am often asked by authors if we can offer pre-sales of their books. And, I always tell them no. Here’s why:

1. WE’RE TOO FAST. BookLocker gets a book to market in a month or less. The “other guys” typically take four to six months to get a book to market. Since they work so slowly, their authors have plenty of free time to offer pre-sales. BookLocker authors are able to actually SELL COPIES of their books just a month after they submit their manuscript to us. Yes, we get files formatted/designed and converted, and perform original cover design as well, upload files to the printer, have the print galley (the first printed, bound copy of the book) delivered to the author, and put the book up for sale online all within a month of the author sending their final file to us.

If you have a manuscript ready to publish now, yes, BookLocker can get it on the market in time for Christmas shoppers to buy a copy.

2. AMAZON ERRORS. An author working with one of our competitors recently contacted us saying that he had pre-orders for his book on Amazon. When the book finally went on the market, Amazon had the book listed as “unavailable” and, not only that, they emailed some of his pre-order customers asking if they wanted to cancel their orders.

3. CUSTOMER FRUSTRATION. Many people who are interested in a book want to buy it right then. If they can’t, they may be frustrated, and not want to pre-order the book. And, chances are that same person might not see your future ads. I never pre-order items because I never know if/when I’m going to actually get said item. Oftentimes, I’ll go shopping for a similar item that I can buy right at that moment.

4. AD FATIGUE. People get tired of seeing the same ads over and over and over. While they may have wanted the book when it wasn’t yet available, if they keep getting bombarded with mentions of the book in their social media feeds, they may get upset, and refuse the buy the book when it finally comes out.

5. THE AUTHOR MAY DELAY THE PROCESS. It’s not unusual for an author to decide to do one last edit on the book, and then another, and another, ask friends to send in review comments, and more. Of course, these delays are beyond BookLocker’s control, and would affect the final release date of the book. If we were pre-selling copies, with a promised release date, and it that date came and went without the book hitting the market, it would lead to angry customers, refund requests, etc.

And, finally, one author wrote to me this week saying her book was ready but that she wanted to offer pre-orders, and “hold” the book until December 1st to get more people interested in it. I told her, “That type of product hype only works for iPhones and celebrity authors like Stephen King. And, you’ll be missing out on Christmas sales. Many people have already started their Christmas shopping, including me.”

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

