Alerts · Contests!

WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 06/21/2018

June 22, 2018 No Comments

Print Friendly

Based on last week’s WritersWeekly, many publishers push their marketing and promotion services BEFORE an author even gets their book out. What type of authors actually benefit from “pre-release” promotion?

Send your answer through the contact form here.

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free!

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:
A free print or ebook of your choice from Booklocker.com!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.