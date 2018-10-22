WritersWeekly’s Find the Typo Contest for 10/22/2018

**VERY IMPORTANT! TYPE YOUR ANSWER IN THE COMMENTS BOX AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS PAGE.**

Be the first one to describe the typo in the screenshot below, and win a free print or ebook of your choice from BookLocker.com! If you are the winner, we will contact you for your book choice and address.

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in this contest. Subscribe today (It’s free!)

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

Void where prohibited.

CURRENT PRIZE:

A free print or ebook of your choice from Booklocker.com!