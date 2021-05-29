WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 05/14/2021

Brian here…

After unpacking boxes, installing cameras and alarm sensors, RE-assembling furniture, moving furniture, then moving it again … and AGAIN, and treating the house for creepy-crawlies (more on that later) – I figured this week, I’d make y’all have to work a little to answer this week’s Trivia question. You’ll want to read through the last few months of Home Office to figure this one out.

The BookLocker team has taken several road trips to Georgia in their quest to find just the right new home. How many times have we driven up here after the acceptance of our offer on THIS house? Have fun!!!!

***Please answer the trivia question using our contact form HERE . Do not post the answer in the comments section below.

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free!

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:

A free print or ebook of your choice from Booklocker.com!