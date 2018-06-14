WritersWeekly.com Whispers and Warnings for 06/14/18

Tate Publishing’s authors will likely get nothing in the end…

Courts awards several Tate Publishing properties to Bankfirst after Tate’s failure to pay promissory notes

“SPECIAL EXECUTION AND ORDER OF SALE ISSUED TO THE SHERIFF OF CANADIAN COUNTY FOR SERVICE”

Alexa, impove your laborers’ working conditions!

Amazon Blasted Over China Echo Factory Conditions

“Workers were required to work more than 100 hours of monthly overtime in violation of Chinese labor law that limits overtime to 36 hours a month.”

European Union may crack down … on memes!

Revamped EU copyright law could mean the death of memes

“Should Article 13 of the Copyright Directive be adopted, it will impose widespread censorship of all the content you share online…”

Forced government registration of blogs.

Tanzania orders all unregistered bloggers to take down their sites

“Digital activists say the law is part of a crackdown on dissent and free speech by the government of President John Magufuli, who was elected in 2015. Government officials argue the new rules are aimed at tackling hate speech and other online crimes, including cyberbullying and pornography.”

The long arm of the currently “politically correct” political movement

Morality clauses: are publishers right to police writers?

“Writers are facing increasingly draconian attempts by publishers to police their behaviour, calling into question centuries old assumptions about the desirability – or even the possibility in today’s networked world – of separating writers’ lives from their work.”

Shouldn’t they be prosecuted AND sued?

Poisoned publisher files $18 million lawsuit against suspected culprits

“Newspaper owner Joseph Soldwedel says he knows who poisoned him, and now he’s offering a $10,000 reward to help in the police investigation.”

Another “Cocky” Update!

Judge Denies Author Attempt to Trademark ‘Cocky’

“In a decision handed down late last week, Judge Alvin Hellerstein of the Southern District of New York denied a motion by an author requesting that a preliminary injunction be issued to prevent publication a number of books that include the word ‘cocky’ in the title.”

It’s a parody! He should just sit back and enjoy the publicity.

Star Wars Author Chuck Wendig Threatens to Sue Over Parody T-Shirt!

“Public figures like Chuck Wendig cannot have it both ways. They cannot expect to comment and use their platform as an artist to express themselves without someone out there making fun of them.”

