The Appraisers Standard

“Written for personal property appraisers (antiques, collectibles, art, appraisers, dealers). Welcomes new writers. 25-50% freelance. Circ. 400. Quarterly/Monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms in issue following acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. Responds 1-2 weeks. Subscription $25. Guidelines not available. Pays $50-$60 for 300 to 500 words.

“Articles about antiques, art, off beat things OK, but has to be interesting, off beat, not wild or vulgar.” Articles should be “300 to 700 words on a subject that would be of interest to antique dealers, art gallery, antique appraisers, glass, china, furniture, paintings, artists, and address where they appear.”

“We are laid back, and would appreciate any contributions.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes