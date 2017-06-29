Contrary

P.O. Box 806363

Chicago IL 60680

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.contrarymagazine.com/

Guidelines: http://contrarymagazine.com/submissions/manuscript-guidelines/

Editor: Shaindel Beers, Poetry; Frances Badgett, Fiction; Jeff McMahon, Commentary.

Email address:

About The Publication:

“Founded in 2003 at the University of Chicago, Contrary is an online journal of fiction, poetry, commentary, and especially work that blurs the distinction between those categories.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays on receipt of invoice. Publishes ms one month after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds 3-6 months. Sample copy online. Pays $20 for up to 1500 words.

Current Needs:

Queries. Submit query by online form.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes