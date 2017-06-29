Contrary
P.O. Box 806363
Chicago IL 60680
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.contrarymagazine.com/
Guidelines: http://contrarymagazine.com/submissions/manuscript-guidelines/
Editor: Shaindel Beers, Poetry; Frances Badgett, Fiction; Jeff McMahon, Commentary.
Email address:
About The Publication:
“Founded in 2003 at the University of Chicago, Contrary is an online journal of fiction, poetry, commentary, and especially work that blurs the distinction between those categories.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays on receipt of invoice. Publishes ms one month after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds 3-6 months. Sample copy online. Pays $20 for up to 1500 words.
Current Needs:
Queries. Submit query by online form.
Pays $20 for up to 1500 words.
Photos/Art:
Hints:
Welcomes New Writers: Yes