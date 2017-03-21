We’re Launching WritersWeekly’s “Find the Typo” Contest! Win a Free Print Book!

In high school, my journalism teacher, Karen Collins, used to give us extra credit if we could bring in examples of typos in print media. Since I had a knack for finding others’ spelling and punctuation mistakes, I consistently had a grade well over 100% in her class. And, my parents were perpetually annoyed by all the holes of text I’d ripped out of the newspaper. And, yes, I still have a knack for finding errors and my friends and family get SO annoyed when I notice theirs! I think they’d occasionally like to deck Mrs. Collins…

Anyway, ever since that fun exercise in Karen Collins’ awesome class, I’ve gotten excited (probably a bit TOO excited) when I find published errors. If it’s a website of a national news organization, I get positively giddy! My heart races, my fingers tingle… Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration (my managing editor here, Brian, will probably tell you that is NOT an exaggeration), but, needless to say, I’ve decided to share the glee with my fellow scribes, and put those dandies to good use!

Whenever I find a doozy now, I’ll be posting a photo or screenshot of it on my Facebook account. The first person to find the error (or errors), and to correctly describe the face palm when “replying” to my post on Facebook, will win a free book of their choice from BookLocker.com. Some days, we might even give away a free BookLocker.com publishing package!

If you want to play, and if you don’t already follow me on Facebook, please do! Please tell your friends about the new contest, too. It’ll be a hoot!!

My Facebook page is HERE.

I’ll be posting the first blunder to my Facebook account today. Have fun!

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

