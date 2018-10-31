Bubble, Boil, and Toil Your Article Ideas…Through Your Subconscious Mind – by Julie Guirgis

Happy Halloween, everybody!

As a writer, concocting article ideas can be difficult…and downright scary! Some people like to wait for inspiration but most professional witches, I mean writers, don’t have that luxury. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to produce ideas regularly, regardless of the witching hour!

Compile your Information

Information is the starting point from which to draw spells (I mean ideas) and there are two types of information: specific and general. General information covers a broad range of topics, and gathering it is an ongoing task. It requires general knowledge and education, and can be obtained by reading widely, and having an active interest in life and the world around you, and, in particular, human nature – the good AND the frightening.

Specific information on the other hand is more geared to a particular topic. So, more research is required and can be sourced through books and the Internet. While searching the Internet is a faster option, it’s important to make sure you are using reliable sources, and to be accurate in your findings. Otherwise, a curse may be cast on you by your editor.

Sort through Ideas

Like an ogre dissects an amphibian’s innards, sift through the information, and see how you can piece it all together, looking at it from differing perspectives. If small snippets of inspiration pop into your mind, jot them down right away, even if they don’t make sense at first. The more you sort through the ideas, the more clarity you will have to expand or subtract the material you have.

Let Ideas Simmer

Wipe the cobwebs off your cauldron and be patient because the next stage is to let the information simmer for a while, reviewing it from different angles in your mind. Let your subconscious mind work on it for a time. Writing is a process so, while you’re letting ideas seep in to your spine-tingling subconscious, it’s good to focus on something else to stimulate your imagination and emotions. You can read a horror novel, listen to creepy organ music, attend a seance, or go for a walk in a cemetery while your mind digests the facts.

Shape and Develop Your Idea

Now your idea needs to be shaped and molded like a pin-stabbed voodoo doll so it can be formed into something tangible. This step is all about structuring and building something concrete. This is where your writing skills will be enhanced with magic powers!

Get Feedback

It’s good to get feedback from other witches and warlocks, so share your ideas with them and see what they think. There is always room for improvement and it’s helpful to gain feedback from a fresh pair of bloodshot eyes. They may see something you have missed, or can spark new creative ideas to which you can add. Once you have done this, you can work on editing your piece (yes, I know that’s torture but it must be done!) until it’s complete. Then, you will be ready to submit it for publication.

Julie Guirgis is a frightful freelance writer residing in spooky Sydney, Australia.

