Lights, Camera, You’re Hired!: How to Nail That Virtual Interview – by Louisa Eunice

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, many companies have adopted new online work strategies that promote productivity. Therefore, when you apply for that lucrative, long-term freelance writing job, chances are that the hiring manager will interview you through real-time video. While it may be difficult to stand out virtually, the right amount of preparation will give you an ace over your competition. The good news is that you can use the right tactics to get your foot in the door.

Here 5 tips that will help you nail your next virtual interview, and many more to come:

Test Your Technology

Having the right technology is the first step to a successful virtual interview. Employers can choose to use Skype, Zoom, or Google Hangouts to conduct online interviews. Avoid potential glitches by ensuring that your technology works seamlessly before the call. No matter your platform of choice, invest in a worthy webcam and microphone to avoid muffled audio or grainy visuals. Finally, be on a stable internet connection on the day of the meeting as nothing stifles a conversation like a call that drops mid-persuasion.

Set the Scene

A professional-looking backdrop and a clean, organized space communicate professionalism during the call. The last thing you want is to have your interview amidst clutter or a messy background. This will send across the wrong message, and will make it hard to convince your employer that you are a detail-oriented person. Ideally, your computer should be set up near a window (located in front of, or next to you), and in front of a blank background. This should be your focal point. Most importantly, the natural light will illuminate the room and offer the best presentation.

Prepare but Don’t Memorize

As with any other type of interview, preparation is key. While there is no way to know the questions that the interviewer will ask, preparing will give you an added advantage.

You should be ready to answer questions like:

– Why are you leaving your current job?

– What are your salary requirements?

– What are your weaknesses?

– Why should we hire you?

You can jot down ideas that will help you answer the questions but do not memorize the answers. The goal is to let the conversation flow naturally so that it does not feel forced or rehearsed.

Dress the Part

Projecting professionalism goes beyond giving the right answers. Even when attending a virtual interview, you should dress just like you would at an in-person meeting. For your outfit, chose neutral colors that will not wash you out under harsh lighting. Also, keep the accessories to a minimum as you do not want them to sway your employer’s attention from your expertise.

Be Yourself

Recruiters and interviewers have the task of determining whether you are a good fit for the company culture. As this can be hard to determine without any physical interaction, it is important to let your personality shine through. Give them a reason to push you to the second phase of the interview by showing how you can be useful to the organization.

Bonus Tip: Follow-up immediately

Send a personalized thank you email to everyone you met 24-hours after the interview. This will show that you value their time, and also allow you to resell your strengths. Remember to keep your email memorable and concise.

Ultimately, the key to nailing your virtual interview is preparation. Everything from your technology to the answers you give should help you stand out from the crowd. Put in the time to improve and the pay-off will be landing the writing job that you desire.

RELATED

Louisa Eunice is a freelance writer who has experience writing B2B and B2C content for a variety of audiences and publications. She also writes short-form marketing content for an array of unique brands. Some past organizations Louisa has worked with include TapDesk, Captive Network, and many more.

>>>Read More WritersWeekly Feature Articles<<<

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!