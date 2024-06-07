How to Become A UX Writer in 5 Steps (Even If You Lack Experience) – by Skylar Margaret

Did you know that UX writing is one of the least explored niches in freelance writing? Many writers don’t know this is a high-paying niche that can help them break the bank. “UX” is a technological term that shortens the word “user experience.”

As a UX writer, you need the right approach to user experience. You’ll be writing on apps, websites, and more. Your job involves planning and designing messages that will be featured through different products.

Consider the messaging you find as you navigate mobile apps, the instructions that guide you, and any error messages you receive. They are all written by a UX writer.

Your writing should be persuasive, aesthetic, and perfectly fit your intended space. When customers enjoy a top-notch experience, they will come back for more. Want to make the most of this niche? Read on!

Skills Needed As A UX Writer

To ensure you get the copy correct from the beginning, you’ll need to possess the following UX writing skills:

– Communication and collaboration skills

– Research and analysis skills

– A deep understanding of user experience design

– The ability to give and receive constructive feedback

– Attention to detail

– Proficiency in UX design tools like Adobe XD, Figma, and Sketch

How To Become A UX Writer

As a UX writer, you’ll constantly transition from one market to another. Therefore, you only need to enhance your writing skills, not pick up an entirely new skill.

To be a successful UX writer, follow these steps:

Master the basics.

Starting with the writing fundamentals is the best way to go. Learning UX writing means knowing what the process entails and differentiating requirements. Put yourself in the customer’s shoes to find out how you can tailor the content to their needs.

Consider a certification course.

When you enroll for a UX writing certification course, you’ll master the fundamental writing skills you need and prepare a working portfolio that you’ll use to show your recruiters. Certifications strengthen your writing profile and help you understand the writing process.

Learn persuasive and UX writing-specific skills.

Writing-specific skills include structuring elements, fonts, and features that will complete your UX writing design. Take time to figure out how everything flows together. Remember UX writing is different from creative and SEO writing. You’ll need to pay attention to its structure to get it right.

Look around the internet.

Now that you understand the basics, have a brainstorming session. Look around online and find out how you would improve different websites and apps.

Showcase your skills.

It’s time to create samples! Put together a couple of samples and collect them in a central place. It will give you something to show your clients as you better your skills. Adding to your portfolio will help you show off your experience.

Work with tangible projects.

Getting your hands on some real projects is the ultimate goal. Working with real projects, no matter the cost, gives you the feedback you need. You’ll get better as you continue to work on projects.

Where To Find Work As A UX Writer.

Technology websites are always in need of UX writing. As the world is a digital hub, you won’t run out of work opportunities in years to come.

You could work as a freelance writer or get ambitious and send applications to companies like Apple and Microsoft. You can also go the traditional application route and scour job boards like LinkedIn. No matter your path, you need a solid portfolio that will get you noticed. Your portfolio speaks volumes of your training, education, and experience.

Ready To Become a UX Writer?

There’s no rush to perfect. Start by developing the right skills, take time to put together a portfolio, and gain some practical experience. Join active communities that help you connect with other UX writers and you’re well on your way to success.

