Newsflash: The vast majority of book sales occur online. And, your cover is the FIRST thing a potential reader sees when your book pops up in their search results!

Sure, there are rare exceptions where you’ll find a self-published book in a store. But, primarily, shoppers are going to first see your book on a search results page, just like this:

Anything stand out to you? It’s the covers, right? When browsing search results (which is how online shoppers shop), the first piece of marketing material one sees is the cover. In fact, when people are searching, it is the only piece of information first available (aside from the book’s title and the review stars) on which to make a judgment about a book.

This is why it is so important to have a professional cover. It is the first thing on which a potential buyer judges your book. A quality cover signals a quality book.

Remember this handy alliteration (that I just made up, and it is also the namesake of this article): “Crummy covers crush clicks.”

Here are some cover design tips:

It needs to be at least as good, and preferably better, than competing books. (In other words, know your competition before you start designing.)

Use fonts that are readable all the way down to 150 pixels x 220 pixels. (That is the typical image size one would see on a search results page.)

There should be plenty of contrast between the text and the background. (Black background + gray text = no good.)

Use bright colors and interesting patterns to make the cover stand out. (Remember, the buyer will see it in a list with a bunch of competing book covers.)

Bonus tip:

Website search result pages typically have a white background (like in the image above). If your cover is also white, the edges will disappear into the page background. Stay away from white covers when possible.

Take Away Point:

Crappy covers cancel customer clicks. Hire a professional cover designer. And, this should go without saying but…DON’T USE A.I.

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Why Should I Listen to Richard?

That’s a darn good question. Why should you listen to Richard?

Richard is the rarely-heard-from co-founder of BookLocker.com. His ex-wife, Angela Hoy, is the President & CEO of BookLocker. They are still great friends, and they talk every day! (Every divorce should be so nice!)

Richard has been in the self-publishing industry since 1999. Four years before that, he started his career in online marketing (just as that was becoming a formal profession). You can read the whole story of Richard’s career at JoeGrape.com. When he isn’t shelling out online marketing help, he is planning off-road motorcycle trips.

Richard will have more blunt self-publishing advice for WritersWeekly.com readers in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.