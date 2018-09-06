“What sells best? Paperbacks, hardcovers, or ebooks?”

Q –

“What sells better in stores? Paperbacks or hardcovers? And, do those sell better than ebooks?”

– Linda

A –

There have been numerous reports and studies over the past few years that have shown a decline in ebook sales, and a resurgence in print sales. And, of those print sales, paperbacks always outsell hardcovers as a whole. Why? Because they’re far cheaper. While traditional publishers of best selling authors always offer only a hardcover when a book first hits the market (for the profit margin), most books by their midlist and new/unknown authors are usually only released in paperback.

Most people don’t own a dedicated ebook reading device and many of the older devices are sitting in drawers gathering dust. While ebooks can be easily read on most cell phones, tablets, and laptops, most people still prefer print books. And, again, the majority of those prefer paperbacks because they’re cheaper than hardcovers (including myself).

On the flip side, people who prefer ebooks tend to buy LOTS of ebooks because they are so inexpensive. For this reason, at BookLocker.com, we recommend authors always offer a paperback AND ebook option for their readers. By meeting the wants and needs of both types of readers, you’ll increase your book sales AND fan base! 🙂

