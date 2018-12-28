I Didn’t Pursue My Dream of Freelance Writing Until I Became Disabled – By Stefanie August

I have always dreamed of becoming a professional writer, one who could earn a living using all of my writing skill-sets.

My career in arts and entertainment management had allowed me to hone a unique set of writing skills in PR and marketing type pieces, including bios, resumes, press releases, programs, and the like. I enjoyed working on this type of ephemera and still do!

Still, it was not until 2008, when I became disabled, and spent 6 years battling to receive benefits, that I began to use my creative writing skill-set as a means to support myself. Since the market for PR writing was already fairly saturated, I began answering ads on various Internet sources for writing jobs.

As the writing market has shifted over the years, so has the nature of my work to assisting independent authors in preparing their manuscripts for publication. I also do copy-writing, business plan presentations, website development, and the like. I continue to make money writing each month using certain guidelines and goals I set for myself to generate income as an independent writer.

I am now:

– Connected to several agencies that engage me at my set rate.

– Able to remain fresh as a writer in my areas of expertise.

– Discovering and developing new methods and skill sets for earning money as a writer.

– Encouraging other writers to keep seeking work from alternative sources.

– Grateful that I can continue to write as my being disability allows.

If you are struggling to make ends meet, disabled or not, please consider finding your niche in some creative area. I would be delighted to respond to your questions on how to do just that via my website: saugustcreative.com

Here’s to your success!

Stephanie’s involvement in the arts began in college back in the 80s. She has managed various performing artists and produced shows and musical events for theaters and production companies in New York, Miami, and San Francisco. After becoming disabled she began her first writing service at http://www.stefanieaugustwritingservices.webs.com. She now resides in Depoe Bay, Oregon, where she continues to offer services to clients as a consultant and writer in arts, entertainment, academia, and publishing via her company http://www.saugustcreative.com.

