I Balanced School and Freelance Writing and You Can, Too! by Irwin Federick

It is usually difficult for students to survive in school without having money. Many look for ways to earn extra cash while they study to enable them to take care of their basic needs.

Freelance writing can afford those individuals the opportunity to “earn while they learn.” Freelance writing can be done during one’s free time so you’ll still have time to study as a student.

You can earn decent money in freelance writing but balancing your new part-time, freelance job with school work can be challenging.

When I first tackled both, I had challenges in coping with my studies and writing. I was even contemplating quitting writing so that I could concentrate, and give more time to my studies. I was advised against quitting by a friend, who is also a freelance writer. So, I decided to look for a way to balance them.

The first thing I did was to get the class schedule for the semester as early as I could in order to plan my writing and studying schedule as early as possible. I also learned how to make friends quickly. If I absolutely could not attend a specific class, I had an “inside man” that always kept me updated on the activities of that class. If they couldn’t attend when I did, I returned the favor.

I don’t accept writing jobs that are too demanding and time-consuming. I ensure that the jobs I accept are the ones that don’t demand 100% of my time. I also am not shy about asking for assistance from other freelance writers whenever I feel overwhelmed. It’s not unusual for some freelance writers to ghostwrite for others when they get bogged down. They work out a percentage split of the entire article payment and, of course, the person doing the work gets the largest percentage of the payment.

Talking to your teacher and clients is also important because some of them can be flexible, and give you enough time to get the job or schoolwork delivered at a convenient time for both of you.

With these measures in place, combining both learning and freelance writing became less stressful and much easier for me. I now have time for my school activities, as well as time to satisfy my clients. I even have time for myself to relax once in awhile!

Irwin Federick spends his spare time freelance writing. He is also a content manager. He’s been writing for close to 4 years. His hobbies include reading, writing and traveling.

