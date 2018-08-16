WILLOW SPRINGS

668 N Riverpoint Blvd #259

Spokane WA 99202

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.willowspringsmagazine.org

Guidelines: http://willowspringsmagazine.org/submit

Editor: Polly Buckingham, Editor

Email address: willowspringsewu@gmail.com

About The Publication:

100% freelance. “Literary magazine.” Welcomes new writers. Bi-annual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms in issue available after acceptance. Buys first N.A. serial rights. No reprints. Responds up to 6 months. Single-issue samples can be purchased online. Subscription $18. Guidelines online at http://willowspringsmagazine.org/submit.

Current Needs:

“Accepting submissions of Fiction, Poetry and Creative Nonfiction. We pay contributors $100 per published long-form prose piece, $40 for short prose (up to three stories, each under 750 words, can be included per submission), and $20 per published poem (up to 6 can be included per submission).” Submit online only per guidelines.

Photos/Art:

N/A

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes