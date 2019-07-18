Vestal Review

P.O. Box 35369

Brighton MA 02135

Website: http://www.vestalreview.org

Guidelines: http://www.vestalreview.org/guidelines

Email address: submissions@vestalreview.net

“Launched in March of 2000, Vestal Review is the world’s oldest magazine dedicated exclusively to flash fiction.” Welcomes new writers. Bi-annual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-4 months after acceptance. Buys First N.A. serial rights. No reprints. Responds within 3 months. Samples available online.

Pays $25 flat fee for 10-500 words and $100 for the annual VERA award.

“Flash fiction under 500 words.” Pays $25 flat fee for 10-500 words and $100 for the annual VERA award. Submit via the link on the guidelines page.

“Please read our guidelines before submitting.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes