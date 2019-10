Verge Magazine

Editor: Jessica Lockhart, Contributing Editor

About The Publication:

“Verge Magazine is North America¹s resource for ‘travel with purpose.’ We cover issues related to working abroad, studying abroad and volunteering abroad, as well as ethical and responsible travel.” 80% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Online publication. Pays 45 days after publication. Publishes ms 1-6 months after acceptance. Buys First rights. No reprints. Responds within 6-8 weeks.

Pays $35=$60 CDN.

Current Needs:

“Pitches pertaining to travel with purpose, including study, work and volunteer abroad, as well as ethical and responsible travel.” Pays “$35 CDN flat fee for web submissions, $60 CDN for digital issue submission.” Submit by email at contributing@vergemagazine.com

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“We are not your standard travel publication. If it sounds like something that you would read in your typical ‘tourist’ magazine or brochure, we are unlikely to be interested in publishing it. Pitches must have a strong link to ‘travel with purpose’, which includes working abroad, studying abroad, volunteering abroad, or ethical travel.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes