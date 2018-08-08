THEMA

About The Publication:

THEMA is a theme-generated journal of short stories, poetry, art and photography, each issue a stand-alone anthology based on a unique theme. The journal is designed to provide a stimulating forum for established and emerging literary artists, to serve as source material and inspiration for teachers of creative writing, and to provide readers with a unique collection of creative work.” Circ. 200. Publishes 3 issues/year. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 3-4 months after acceptance. Buys one-time rights. Accepts reprints. Responds to complete mss within 3-4 months; to queries in 2 weeks. Subscription $30; $40 outside the U.S.

Current Needs:

“Upcoming themes appear in the writer’s guidelines.” Payments – “Short story (over 1,000 words): $25.00. Short-short story (under 1,000 words): $10.00. Poem: $10.00. Submit complete ms. with cover letter specifying the target theme. BE SURE to specify target theme.”

Photos/Art:

“Submit 5×7 print. Pays $10/interior, $25/exterior.”

Hints:

“Be familiar with the publication. Be aware that a target theme is involved in the process. Do NOT submit without specifying the target theme for which your piece is intended. Have fun with the theme and let the idea tease your creativity.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes