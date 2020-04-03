The Puritan

Editor: Noor Naga, Fiction; A. Light Zachary, Poetry; Kailey Havelock and Nellwyn Lampert, Essays; E. Martin Nolan and Cho Min, Interviews; Tajja Isen, Reviews.

“The Puritan began in 2007 as an independently funded print journal dedicated to publishing fiction, essays, and interviews in Ottawa, Ontario, and was sold in bookstores across the city. In its early years, The Puritan was Ottawa’s only quarterly prose journal. After a brief hiatus, the magazine returned to publishing, now in the form of an online magazine run from Toronto. Since expanding its mandate to include poetry and reviews, The Puritan now seeks to publish the best in all forms of writing.” Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 1-3 months after acceptance. Buys First rights. No reprints. Responds in 1-4 months.

“Fiction, poetry, essays, reviews, and interviews.” Pays $150 for fiction, $25 per poem, $200 for essays, $100 for interviews and $100 for reviews. “Open submissions online for poetry and fiction, pitch for reviews, essays, and interviews.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes