The Prairie Journal

P.O. Box 68073, 28 Crowfoot Terrace NW

Calgary Alberta, Canada AB T3G 3N8

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.prairiejournal.org

Guidelines: http://prairiejournal.org/guidelines.html

Editor: Anne Burke, Literary Editor

Email address:

About The Publication:

100% freelance. “Nonprofit arts, literary and cultural small magazine publishing.” Welcomes new writers. Biannual. Pays on publication. Publication time varies. Buys first N.A. serial rights, or limited online with previously published work. No reprints. Response time varies. Guidelines available online

Pays $25 – 100

Current Needs:

“Poetry, but query first for reviews and interviews.” Pays $25-$100. Articles are up to 1000 words in print and between 2000-3000 online. Submit query by mail.

Pays $25-$100 for articles up to 1000 words.

Photos/Art:

“We welcome original artwork, line drawings, with high resolution also by mail.”

Hints:

“Prairie is not western or sage brush. We always need new original work.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes