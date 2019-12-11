The Fiddlehead

Campus House, 11 Garland Ct., P.O. Box 4400, University of New Brunswick,

Fredericton New Brunswick, Canada E3B 5A3

Phone: 506 453-3501

Fax:

Website: https://thefiddlehead.ca/

Guidelines: https://thefiddlehead.submittable.com/submit

Editor:

Email address: mailto:fiddlehd-at-unb.ca

About The Publication:

“For over 70 years, The Fiddlehead has continually upheld its mandate to publish accomplished poetry, short fiction, and Canadian literature reviews; to discover and promote new writing talent; to represent the Atlantic region’s lively cultural and literary diversity; and to place the best of new and established Canadian writing in an international context.” Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays on publication. “Accepted work usually published within one-three issues of acceptance.” Buys first serial publication rights. “All other rights remain with the author, but we ask if the work is reprinted elsewhere that the first publication in The Fiddlehead be acknowledged.” No reprints. Responds within 1-6 months.

Pays $60 CAD per page.

Current Needs:

“The Fiddlehead is open to good creative writing in English or translations into English from all over the world and in a variety of styles, including experimental genres. Our editors are always happy to see new unsolicited works in fiction, including excerpts from novels, creative nonfiction, and poetry. We also publish reviews, and occasionally other selected creative work such as excerpts from plays. We particularly welcome submissions from Indigenous writers, writers of colour, writers with disabilities, LGBTQQIA+ writers, and writers from other inter-sectional and under-represented communities. If you are comfortable identifying yourself as one or more of the above, please feel free to mention this in your cover letter.” Pays $60 CAD/page.

“There are no minimum word counts. For short fiction, novel excerpts, and creative nonfiction the maximum word count is 6000 words. Play excerpts should be 10 pages max.”

Pays $60 CAD per page.

Photos/Art:

The Fiddlehead does not consider unsolicited artwork unless the artist is from the province of New Brunswick

Hints:

“Probably the three most common mistakes are writers: 1) not taking the time to make sure that their submissions have been carefully edited and nicely presented; 2) not following The Fiddlehead’s submission requirements; and 3) sending work that isn’t suitable for The Fiddlehead. Before submitting to The Fiddlehead, take the time to proofread your submission and read over The Fiddlehead’s submission requirements. Also please, at the very least, go to the website and read the information on the current and past issues to get a sense of whether The Fiddlehead would be a suitable venue for your work. Much better, of course, is to read an issue or two. If you have any questions, contact us via email.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes