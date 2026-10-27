The Baltimore Review

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Fax:

Website: https://www.baltimorereview.org

Guidelines:

Editor: Barbara Westwood Diehl, Senior Editor

Email address: editor@baltimorereview.org

About The Publication:

“The Baltimore Review published poems, short stories, and creative nonfiction in quarterly online issues and in an annual print compilation.” Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within six months. Buys first rights. No reprints. Responds within four months. All published work can be read online.

Pays $50 for accepted work.

Current Needs:

“Poems, short stories, creative nonfiction. Our submission periods are August 1 – November 30 and February 1 – May 31. Submit prose up to 5,000 words, or three poems. Pays $50 for accepted work. Submit via Submittable with cover note and author bio.”

Pays $50 for accepted work.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“We advise all writers to read a wide selection of literary journals and to carefully assess them (and read their guidelines) to see if they’d be a good fit. Check their blogs, too. We included a couple of “Behind the Scenes” posts that writers might find helpful. We do not charge submission fees for non-contest submissions, and we pay all writers $50 and send them a copy of the annual print compilation in which their work appears. We charge a modest fee ($8) for contest submissions. Again, not required, but if writers donate $5 when they submit, we send them a doc with a long list of writing prompts, as well as some useful tips. Find ways to support the literary journals you love: share links to work you really like on social media, buy an occasional print copy, volunteer.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes